A Nigerian lady has become an internet sensation because of her name, which many people consider unusual and unique

Her name became public knowledge when her twin sister, Promise, shared it on X (formerly Twitter) while jumping on a challenge of twins flaunting a picture of themselves and their other twin

While people questioned why her parents settled for the name, her older sister has offered an insight into the story behind it

A Nigerian lady has become a subject of discussion on X, formerly Twitter, due to her unusual name.

It all started after her twin sister, Promise, released their photo on the platform and stated their names while participating in a challenge that required twins to flaunt themselves online.

Nigerian lady's unique name grabs attention

In a tweet on February 9, Promise shared a picture taken with her twin and stated their names. She wrote:

"I’m Promise and my twin sister is Proof.

"We attend @tcnibadan."

Netizens were blown away that the lady's twin is named Proof, and her tweet quickly garnered traction, amassing over 584 views, 1k likes, 197 retweets and over 80 comments.

Story behind Nigerian lady's unique name

Responding to the buzz caused by her sister's name, Promise shared an Instagram comment of their older sister, where she gave a story behind their names.

According to the twins' older sister, @atoke_alasoofi, their mother had eight miscarriages, but held onto God's promise, believing that one day her testimony would swallow her travails.

She said their mother prayed to God, who reportedly promised to give her double for her trouble, and that was how she delivered twins.

Following the delivery of the twins, the new mum named one Promise because God kept his promise, and the other Proof because he proved his word. Their older sister's narration read:

"This is the story behind their names and till now it still gives me goosebumps.

"My mother went through more than eight miscarriages seasons of tears, silent prayers, and waiting when hope felt very far away. But in the middle of that pain, she held onto one thing: God’s promise. She believed that one day, her testimony would be louder than her trials and while praying God promised to give her double for her trouble.

"Then the miracle happened, she carried a pregnancy gave birth to twins. In that moment, she said, “God didn’t just speak, He showed me.”

"So she named them Promise because God promised and Proof because He proved His word.

"Some people laugh at the names, some doubt the story, but every time we call their names, we remember that faith can survive even in the hardest waiting seasons. And sometimes, your greatest testimony is simply living proof that God keeps His promises.

"I’m a proud big sister 😍😂."

See her sister's tweet below:

Reactions trail lady's unique name

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's name below:

@Gwen_of_lagos said:

"I claim my promise and my proof, what God can not do, does not exist."

@TheiAmEmmanuel said:

"Do you mean your sister is proof that your name is promise. Or your sister's name is proof? as in evidence?"

@Kabiyesiio said:

"Show us proof, her handle, to know it ain't photoshop."

@victoreniola_ said:

"I came here from Great WhatsApp Status.

"People no wan believe.

"But, you guys look more alike now, oh."

@Nerosiro said:

"Where's that guy that likes looking for exotic names for his videos. Please someone should make sure he doesn't get to see this."

@IamChivic said:

"Your sister name is what again?"

@KelvinRubbie said:

"Proof that you guys are a twin?"

@simply_lanre said:

"Did you mean your sister is the proof that your name is Promise or your sister’s name is Proof?"

@Braimahlateef said:

"Proof as in professor of your parent dey actually wun proof something?"

