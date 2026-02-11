Nigerian entrepreneur Digital Creator Chic passed away on February 9, 2026, according to an announcement on her Instagram page

A close friend shared an emotional video, recalling how the deceased supported her through depression and inspired her work

Tributes poured in online as fans and followers mourned her sudden death and celebrated her impact

A friend of Nigerian entrepreneur and digital content creator Lucky Elohor, popularly known as Digital Creator Chic, has mourned her passing.

The news of Lucky Elohor's death was announced on her official Instagram page, @digitalcreatorchic_, where an obituary flier was shared.

A Nigerian entrepreneur Digital Creator Chic passes away on February 9, 2026. Photo credit: @digitalcreatorchic_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post revealed that she was born on June 10, 1996, and passed away on February 9, 2026.

Following the announcement, tributes have continued to pour in from fans, friends, and followers who admired her work and personality.

Friend mourns Digital Creator Chic's death

One of her friends, identified as @judith_creatives on Instagram, shared an emotional video mourning her passing.

In the video, the grieving friend was seen reading reactions and posts from people who knew the late entrepreneur while trying to come to terms with the sudden loss.

In the caption accompanying her video, she expressed confusion and pain, stating that she did not know the cause of Lucky’s death but felt 'Nigeria had a part to play in her death.'

A close friend of Digital Creator Chic recalls how the deceased supported her through depression and inspired her work. Photo credit: @judity_creatives, @digitalcreatorchic_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wrote that Lucky had been a source of inspiration to her and had supported her during a difficult period of depression. She recalled reaching out to Lucky during a depressive episode, noting that the late content creator offered helpful recommendations that aided her recovery.

Her words read in part:

"All I knew was I loved Elohor. I was always on her comments. I supported all that she did. I supported her Grow Conference 2025. I made a video about her grow conference; we talked in the DM. I remember being depressed last year, and I reached out to her, she recommended alot that would make me feel better. Elohor inspired me. I don't know her family or her mutuals, all I knew was Lucky Elohor. I don't know how to feel right now. @digiralcreatorchic_ rest easy"

See her Instagram video below:

Reactions to Lucky Elohor's death

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who knew about her untimely death. Some of the comments are below.

talkswithesthertherapy wrote:

"This is so sad! I always get her emails because I'm on her email list. It's so bad."

bodyerotique_plussize said:

"There's nothing as painful as a death that could have been avoided. May God comfort her family."

thefavourjoan_ commented:

"I recall @aproko_doctor saying this early this year about how there's not a single MRI in the entirety of Illorin, Kwara state."

Cause of death of Digital Creator Chic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman close to the online entrepreneur who died at 29 has shared details of what led to her death while on a trip.

She narrated how the young lady died after a road accident, following a lack of emergency service and facilities at the hospital.

Many reacted as she shared what happened after getting to the hospital, which led to the lady’s tragic and avoidable death.

Source: Legit.ng