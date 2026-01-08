A young Nigerian lady went viral on social media after disclosing her real name to her followers on the X app

Many netizens who came across her tweet doubted her age, causing her to share a photo of her NIN as proof

According to the lady, she initially didn't want to address the speculation, but constant doubts from people forced her to clear the air

A young Nigerian lady recently caught people's attention on social media after disclosing her full name to her followers on the X app.

Her disclosure sparked an intense debate, as many users questioned whether the name she shared was her actual name or a nickname.

Nigerian lady displays her NIN card showing her unusual name. Photo credit: @justmhide/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady's unusual name gets attention on X

The unusual nature of her name appeared to fuel speculation, causing further curiosity from netizens about her identity.

The lady, who uses the handle @justmhide on the platform, decided to address the doubts directly after seeing repeated messages challenging the authenticity of her name.

She explained that her name was genuine and not a shortened form, abbreviation, or alternative version of another name.

To confirm her claim, she shared a photo of her National Identification Number (NIN) card, which displayed her name in full.

This step was intended to provide undeniable proof to those who had questioned and doubted her.

Initially, she did not plan to respond to the speculation, but the constant questioning from online users led her to clarify the matter.

She stressed that her name was simply Mhide, and that there was no hidden meaning or modification behind it.

Despite her efforts to set the record straight, her name continued to generate mixed reactions and doubts from followers and the broader online community.

"Guys, my name is M-H-I-D-E. It’s not a nickname, it’s not shorthand, it’s not a synonym. It’s literally JUST Mhide. Hence my display name. I shouldn’t have to explain but here I am," the lady clarified.

Reactions trail lady's unusual name

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Victree said:

"People get fine name oo. Me? I need to put pictures up so no one calls me ma! It has happened multiple times, it has become embarrassing."

Adebayo reacted:

"Well, I don't know you or your story but I'm finding it hard to believe Sha. There was a time I was spelling my name as Adebayor instead of Adebayo. Does that mean my name is not Adebayo? Maybe that's the way you've been spelling your name. Well, I stand to be corrected."

Orse said:

"I believe you are from Benue and you are a Tiv girl. Mhide means "I am back", which can also be described as "The coming of Jesus Christ".

Manny X said:

"Just say they did a typo error and you just had to settle for it. Which one is MHIDE again, Genzss."

Knight said:

"Wooow really? Your parents just decided Mhide. Kinda cool ngl, cos almost everyone can pronounce it properly. So is it yoruba?"

Bigdarz said:

"I bet your last name is more than 12letters it can literally fill up your middle name, if shared into two. Prove me wrong."

Kya added:

"It's a Tiv name and it means "I am back" or "I have returned".

Lady's unusual name generates buzz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions followed a Nigerian lady's unusual name after it was spotted in a person's tweet.

The lady's brother had sent her money and shared a screenshot showing her heartfelt reaction on X (formerly Twitter).

