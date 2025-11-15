Mixed reactions have followed a Nigerian lady's unusual name after it was spotted in a person's tweet

The lady's brother had sent her money and shared a screenshot showing her heartfelt reaction on X (formerly Twitter)

However, her name was spotted by many people and further amplified by a content creator, which sent netizens into a frenzy

A Nigerian lady's unusual name has become the talk of social media after someone drew people's attention to it.

It all started when an X user, @fwdaniels, shared a screenshot of his chat with his sister, showing her heartwarming reaction after he sent her money.

Nigerian lady's unique name

From the screenshot of the chat @fwdaniels shared, his sister's name was spotted in the receipt of the credit transfer he sent to her.

Her full name on the receipt is Ifnotgod Chioma Chinedu. Popular content creator @JustinUg_ also saw the first name 'Ifnotgod' and retweeted @fwdaniels' tweet with the caption:

"I’m sorry what’s the name on that screenshot ?"

The lady's name Ifnotgod reads If not God when separated. People were astonished by her name.

At the time of this report, @JustinUg_'s tweet had garnered 694k views, 6.8k views, 862 retweets and 345 comments on the social media platform.

See the lady's name in the tweet below:

Lady's unique name generates mixed reactions

@Beats_byjosh_ said:

"Her with a talking stage:

"The man: so, what's your name?

"Her: ify.

"The man: short for?

"Her: IFNOTGOD."

@AJSilverCFC said:

"After Zimbabweans, Nigerian parents will have to answer to God on judgment day over the kind of names they give to children.

"Your Papa."

@snr_pablo said:

"Ahhhh You don catch am.

"You sure say no be one of your students“IFNOTGOD.”

@adorazarD said:

"Ifnotgod like how??"

@shiknorr said:

"I thought he was referring to "Agorizim" because it sounded like "Algorithm" till I saw "IFNOTGOD."

@theyusufamoto said:

"You’re definitely using that name in your next skit……Stages of War go rest small😂.":

@femifemolar said:

"That cannot be someone’s name, maybe nickname that stays permanent because what’s IFNOTGOD."

@1o1naughty said:

*IFNOT GOD”?😭

"I for surprise but I’ve had an encounter with someone whose government name is *Follow-God."

