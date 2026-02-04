Kosy Oduche, the best friend of late Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, is yet to come to terms with her bestie's death by a snakebite

The young lady, in a video, broke down in tears and recounted what she and Ifunanya planned for 2026, before death snatched her away

The grieving Kosy admitted that she has not been able to tell her friend to rest in peace and opened up about why this is so

Nigerians have continued to mourn and pay tributes to the late singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, who died after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja residence, but her best friend, Kosy Oduche, has not accepted that she is dead.

In a recent interview, Kosy broke down in tears as she spoke about her late bestie and their plan for 2026.

Ifunanya's best friend says she still can't believe the singer is no more. Photo Credit: Ifunanya Nwangene, BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Ifunanya's best friend living in denial

According to Kosy, who spoke to BBC News Pidgin, she and Ifunanya had big plans for 2026.

She recounted how Ifunanya advised her to take over the marketing of her fashion business, pointing out that the people paid to do it would not do it better than the owner.

"She said Kosy, we will do it. And this year (2026), we were supposed to do things together.

"She told me that the content ideas I had, the people I pay to promote my fashion business page, will not do much for me. She said I will do more handling it myself.

"I am always lazy going to my phone, so she said we are going to start from somewhere, and this year was the year we were supposed to start from somewhere. We were supposed to start a lot of things together."

Kosy, who spoke amid tears, said Ifunanya was like a sister to her, adding that she has not accepted that she is no more, hence why she has not wished her to rest in peace.

Living in denial, she hopes that Ifunanya will return to life out of the blue and that things will go back to the way they were.

"Ifunanya told me that we were the only sisters that she had. I felt so elated. I didn't even understand the feeling because I have two sisters.

"So, I became closer to her. I can't even say that I have accepted that Ifunanya is not here. I feel like she is going to come back. I don't know how I feel. I have not even been able to write RIP.

"I am just living in denial because I feel like she is going to walk back in and come and eat the food we were all supposed to prepare together."

Ifunanya Nwangene's best friend mourns her demise as she recounts their plan for 2026. Photo Credit: Ifunanya Nwangene, BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail Ifunanya Nwangene's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the death of Ifunanya Nwangene below:

Namkor Ngo said:

"Funny enough, it could be that a jealous person saw her light and dimmed it.

"And the person can actually be the person to feel sorry more for her in public."

Tina Isaac said:

"All death are spiritual, all birth are spiritual too, believe it or not, for a snake to attack,it has stayed for long inside house."

Princess Okoro said:

"But what happened to prayers in a situation like this.the only remedy that could rescue her.The blood of Jesus is more active than anti venom since there was no remedy in the hospital,No matter your situation always remember to pray in bad times and in good times."

Chukwuma Atom Eriobu said:

"That walk/run to the estate gate triggered the quickest circulation of the venom to her heart!

"I wish Nigerians learn a few things from this unfortunate incident! She ought to have stayed calm while others rush to get her to a medication fast."

Chisco Dan said:

"If na working country na to just call ambulance straight up,but this is Nigeria Capital city for that matter,is well such a beautiful soul."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a snake expert, Dr Mark Ofua, had pointed out four important signs that a snake might be in your room or house.

Ifunanya's brother releases last video she sent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the brother of late singer Ifunanya had shared the last video she had sent him before she died.

The tragic incident left her brother with unanswered questions, as he accused the hospital of negligence and dishonesty. The victim's brother, @kaybaba1 on Instagram, shared a sad post and a video of his sister's final moments, as he spoke on the circumstances surrounding her death.

He revealed that Ifunanya had spoken to him just before she passed away and had even sent him a video, which he shared with the public via his Instagram story highlight. The video showed Ifunanya's hand with a drip attached, giving a glimpse into her health condition before she died.

