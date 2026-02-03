"Over 1 Hour Before Nanyah Got Treatment After Snakebite": Sister-in-Law Says, Recounts Ordeal
- Nanyah’s sister-in-law said delays occurred after the snakebite as security searched for the snake instead of rushing her to hospital
- She explained that transport issues forced Nanyah to walk and run to the gate before finding a motorcycle taxi
- Over an hour reportedly passed before she reached the Federal Medical Centre, worsening her condition
The sister-in-law of late singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Lucy Nwangene has shared heartbreaking details of the delays that followed the snakebite incident that led to her death.
Speaking during an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the sister-in-law, Blessing Oduche, explained that the snake involved was much bigger than what Nenyah had described to her when she was alive.
Nanyah dies from snake bite
According to her, at the time of the incident, the security men could not recognise the seriousness of the situation as they shifted their attention to searching for the snake instead of rushing Ifunanya out to the hospital. During this period, Ifunanya reportedly remained at the scene while security personnel continued the search.
Sister-in-law of Nanyah speaks on her death
The sister-in-law explained that the delay worsened when neighbours offered to use their car to take her to the hospital, but the vehicle failed to start. As a result, Ifunanya reportedly had to walk and run from her house to the gate to find a motorcycle taxi.
She explained that the snakebite occurred between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m., but Ifunanya did not arrive at the Federal Medical Centre until around 10:00 a.m., meaning over an hour had passed before she received specialised medical attention.
In her words:
"The snake that Ifunanya told us was small, was not small. That cobra was not small. You know that a cobra is not as big as a python, so we can't say it was extremely huge, but for a cobra, it was a big snake."
"They then started looking for the snake. Ifunanya was still there while they were looking for the snake, describing it... maybe even the security people didn't know it was an emergency... I don't know, but they didn't take her out, they didn't carry her out. They left her and were looking for the snake. So it took time to look for the snake, and by the time they came out, the neighbors in the next compound said they wanted to use their car to carry her to hospital, but the engine wouldn't start.
So she held her own hand and walked, running to the gate. If you know the distance from her house to the gate, she walked and ran that distance. Before she got to the gate and found a motorcycle taxi (okada) to take her to Divine Health Clinic or the hospital she went to. The snake bit her between 8:30 and 9 a.m., but she didn't reach the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) until 10 O'Clock, which is about one hour and thirty minutes later."
Best friend of Nanyah mourns
During the same interview, Ifunanya’s best friend, Kosy Oduche, also spoke emotionally about the loss and the plans they had shared ahead of 2026.
Kosy recalled how Ifunanya often encouraged her, telling her they would succeed together and build their dreams side by side. She said this year 2026 was meant to be their breakthrough year, as they had planned to create content together and grow their businesses.
Watch the video below:
Nanyah's brother recounts her final moment
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nanyah's brother, Kingsley, revealed that she struggled to access treatment, moving between two hospitals, one lacking anti-venom and the other reportedly delaying proper care.
Despite her efforts to slow the venom's spread and seek help, she passed away, prompting her family to blame systemic healthcare failures for her untimely death.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng