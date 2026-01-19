Mercy Johnson has issued a warning as she confirmed dropping all charges against a lady, Eedie Bliss, who made bold allegations about her husband

In a video, the actress also made a revelation about faceless blogs in Nigeria while asking that her family be left alone

The mother of four also appreciated everyone who reached out to her, including VeryDarkMan

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Johnson Okojie has confirmed that she and her husband, Prince Okojie, have withdrawn defamation charges against TikToker Eedie Bliss.

In a lengthy video made from a restaurant on Monday, January 19, Mercy also issued a stern warning to anyone fabricating false narratives about her and her family.

The mother of four revealed she withdrew the charges against Eedie because of the love and respect she has for people who reached out to her.

She, however, revealed she would still be taking legal action against others who had made allegations against her, insisting that they must provide evidence.

"Thank you for the love but I felt the need to say that it will no longer be business as usual. I had stuff I planned to do this year, and court cases are going to be a part of them because some people wouldn't leave my family alone. When I was getting married, I don't think I signed an NDA with anyone that we will go in there and not stay married. I got in alone; it means I have no business with anybody. There is no reason you should wake up every morning, look at me, count the years, and say you're going to try and break this up. It's not something that can be broken with lies and propaganda because I need no validation. I am dropping my case with this girl out of respect for people my husband and I respect," she said.

Mercy, who boldly claimed that the faceless blogs posting false narratives were owned by actresses or paid to do so, shared how the allegations against her had led to her kids being bullied in school.

She also appealed to people to leave her family alone.

"It is fine if you don't know that these faceless bloggers are paid. Actresses, colleagues, and people who don't like you own these blogs. You ruin a marriage, then what? I have kids who are being bullied in school because of what you write. We have parents who don't want my kids to touch their school bags because I am a witch," she said in part.

She also appreciated everyone who stood by her, including online, critic VeryDarkMan, who had expressed gratitude to the actress for dropping charges against Eedie Bliss.

"For the love and respect we have for numerous individuals, we have decided to withdraw the charges against the lady in question.Please, you all should leave my family alone. #Nollybloggersassociationmakeunarest," Mercy Johnson added in a caption.

The video of Mercy Johnson is below:

Mercy Johnson hypes husband amid mistress allegations

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson shared a video of her and her husband, Prince Okojie, ahead of Christmas celebrations.

In the clip, Mercy playfully danced and sang "Men Dey" by Anyidons to her husband, who relaxed on a patio chair, engrossed in his phone.

The video trended amid allegations claiming Prince Okojie impregnated his mistress, bought her a mansion, and later returned to Mercy after breaking things off.

