A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the house he's currently building for his father in their compound

According to the young man, his father still has no idea that he is erecting the house for him, and not for personal use

Social media users who came across the video took turns to congratulate and appreciate the young man

A touching display of love has warmed the hearts of social media users after a Nigerian man revealed his secret project, building a house for his unsuspecting father.

The thoughtful son, who shared the uplifting video on TikTok showcased the impressive structure taking shape within their family compound.

Man builds house for dad in secret Photo credit: @thegeneral6k/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man set to surprise dad with house

With a mix of excitement and gratitude, the man identified as @the.general6k on the platform explained that his father remained oblivious to the surprise gift, assuming the house was being built for the son's use.

However, he noted that the fine bungalow was actually meant for his father as a Christmas gift to him.

In his words:

"My papa go think say I dey build the house inside compound because I am the first son. He never know say na him Christmas gift be this. Family first."

Reactions as man flaunts uncompleted house

The video quickly went viral on TikTok garnering admiration and praise for the selfless act.

Online commenters showered the young man with accolades, hailing him as a shining example of family values.

Many praised his thoughtful gesture, emphasising the importance of showing appreciation for one's parents.

@user8446875241707 said:

"As First Son na your House you dey build, Congratulations to you, Forget whether you dey give am papa or mama, yu dey build your house."

@big marvis reacted:

"Congrats but las las na you still get am as long as you be first son. smart move."

@lizzygol said:

@Joy commented:

@nita_import345 said:

@Adannia added:

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng