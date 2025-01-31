A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK two years ago was able to save much to give a new house to her parents

Before building the new house, she showed the bad state of their old home which had some of its carpets worn out

The kind daughter gave her parents a dream building that had a stone-coated roof with luxurious finishing

A UK-based Nigerian lady has made her parents happy two years after relocating abroad for a better opportunity.

She remembered her parents immediately her finances improved and built them a new home.

Lady replaced parents' old house

A viral video she shared on TikTok showed how old her parents' house was before she demolished it for a new modern structure.

Before pulling down their old home, she (@blackmc_berry) removed all the roofing sheets. Seconds into her clip showed the new structure under construction.

After taking the house to the roofing level, the lady used expensive stone-coating material that added luxury to the home.

Labourers used rods for strategic angles of the house not only to bear the weight of the storey building but also to support the parapets for the roofing.

Well-furnished home with POP

When the one-storey was done, she spent millions of naira furnishing the house. The home had POP installed on its ceiling.

Pricey lightings were also fitted to add to the home's glamour. A part of the house had tiles on its walls as a design and could serve as a water repellant.

The lady said:

"It was not easy, but set your goals and stick to it."

An expert building, Gbenga Muritala, noted that roofing the house must have gulped much money.

"Looking at the design of the roof, much must have spent on wooding. Stone-coated materials are also not cheap. The gap in price between them and corrugated roofing sheets is a big difference."

Ad asked:

"How much did this cost biko?"

Chwana asked:

"How can I ask what do u do coz girl I don’t even have £1 in the acc after 10 years working."

The lady replied:

"You do, is hard but achievable."

Rustic Authentica said:

"If only houses in the UK were that cheap to build, we wouldn't need mortgage."

Black King Mufasa….. joked:

"E be say i go need to check my visa again oo… if na Uk i still dey true true, congratulations to you."

giftwest said:

"Congratulations to you I hope I will achieve this some day."

Ziondmit said:

"I did the same too with two years of hard work."

Amuche Delilies asked about the house's architect:

"Ifu the architect that draw the plan , you still get the contact?"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man living in the UK made a video of one of his achievements from living and working abroad for five years.

The man (@lil.carmas.uk) sent money home and built a beautiful bungalow. His video captured the building process. Many praised him for making a worthwhile investment.

