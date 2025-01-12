VDM has called out Pastor Paul Enenche after saying a ring came out from a lady's personal part in church during program

He asked how possible that can be in the church, he noted that no one can ever imagine what the clergy said in the testimony

He prayed the for the kind of miracle that God should allow so that many can easily believe when it happens

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, has questioned a miracle which took place at Pastor Paul Enenche's church.

In a video shared by the TikToker, Pastor Paul Enenche was speaking to his congregation that miracles would happen, after a few minutes, a man shared the testimony of how a ring fell off a lady's personal part during prayer.

Reacting to the act, the activist who pranked Nigerians about his NGO's fund said it was either that the clergy was lying or the lady was lying.

He asked how such a thing would happen in a church of God while service was still going on.

According to him, how can a 49-year-old lady give birth in church without creating a scene when it was happening. He asked who saw the lady when the incident happened.

VDM further asked why the lady, who gave birth to the ring, was still asking people if they were the owner of the ring that she picked.

He called the place where the ring fall from the 'sweetest' and was all smiles and laughing while questioning the truth about the video he just played

VDM prays to God

In the recording, the TikToker, who fought with Portable also asked why there was no blood on the ring that came out of the lady.

He noted that what happened was almost the same thing as giving birth to a baby.

Offering prayer to God, the activist said that God should allow miracles that were believable to be happening in churches. According to him, many will continue to doubt God's power if such mysterious things keep happening in that manner.

VDM disclosed that maybe he was the person, who was sinning as he asked for forgiveness.

He noted that God works in a mysterious way, but what happened at Pastor Paul Enenche's church was an extraordinary act, and it was difficult to believe.

The activist concluded that he was sure that the miracle that took place was not from God.

Deeone shares observation about VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate, was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it.

In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong. Many were surprised that he had changed because he has never supported VDM but shared evidence on how money were taken from the activist's NGO's account.

