VDM Takes a Swipe at Pastor Paul Enenche After Ring Came Out of Lady in Church: "Wetin be this?"
- VDM has called out Pastor Paul Enenche after saying a ring came out from a lady's personal part in church during program
- He asked how possible that can be in the church, he noted that no one can ever imagine what the clergy said in the testimony
- He prayed the for the kind of miracle that God should allow so that many can easily believe when it happens
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, has questioned a miracle which took place at Pastor Paul Enenche's church.
In a video shared by the TikToker, Pastor Paul Enenche was speaking to his congregation that miracles would happen, after a few minutes, a man shared the testimony of how a ring fell off a lady's personal part during prayer.
Reacting to the act, the activist who pranked Nigerians about his NGO's fund said it was either that the clergy was lying or the lady was lying.
Miss Universe Argentina stripped of her title after claiming competition is 'always fixed,' slams contestants
He asked how such a thing would happen in a church of God while service was still going on.
According to him, how can a 49-year-old lady give birth in church without creating a scene when it was happening. He asked who saw the lady when the incident happened.
VDM further asked why the lady, who gave birth to the ring, was still asking people if they were the owner of the ring that she picked.
He called the place where the ring fall from the 'sweetest' and was all smiles and laughing while questioning the truth about the video he just played
VDM prays to God
In the recording, the TikToker, who fought with Portable also asked why there was no blood on the ring that came out of the lady.
He noted that what happened was almost the same thing as giving birth to a baby.
Offering prayer to God, the activist said that God should allow miracles that were believable to be happening in churches. According to him, many will continue to doubt God's power if such mysterious things keep happening in that manner.
VDM disclosed that maybe he was the person, who was sinning as he asked for forgiveness.
He noted that God works in a mysterious way, but what happened at Pastor Paul Enenche's church was an extraordinary act, and it was difficult to believe.
The activist concluded that he was sure that the miracle that took place was not from God.
See the video here:
Deeone shares observation about VDM
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate, was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM.
The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it.
Ghanaian prophet who predicted Junior Pope's death, shares prophecy about Pete Edochie, fans jittery
In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong. Many were surprised that he had changed because he has never supported VDM but shared evidence on how money were taken from the activist's NGO's account.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng