Dr. Becky Enenche, the wife of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has sparked widespread discussions with her remarks on the importance of consistent tithing for Christians.

In a resurfaced sermon clip now trending online, Dr. Enenche compared failing to pay tithes to pressing a "delete" button on one’s spiritual progress.

She claimed that missing a tithe nullifies all previously paid tithes, effectively setting the individual back to square one.

Drawing a relatable analogy, Dr. Enenche likened the act to losing unsaved work on a computer. She argued that just as unsaved work vanishes when deleted, skipped tithes erase the value of earlier contributions.

“Paying your tithe, returning God’s portion must be done consistently,” she said in the sermon. “Every time you miss your tithe, you go back to square one. The ones you did before become nullified. It’s like you pressed a delete button, gbam, and all the work you did before is gone.”

She further elaborated on the analogy, adding:

“Have you ever been typing, and suddenly you press delete? You’ve typed sufficient content, but because you didn’t save as you went along, it’s all gone. That’s how it is with your tithe.”

Nigerians rebuff Dr Becky Enenche's comment

Many Nigerians have taken to their social media accounts to react to the viral video. Some of the comments have been compiled below;

Obinna said:

Her God na gangster. If you miss your protection payment once, he'll f*ck you up. Don't mess with his money

Uncle Cellz commented:

I don’t understand the concept of these wives of pastors. Is there a rule that says if a man becomes a pastor, his wife must also become a pastor? so when God supposedly called these pastors, did he call their wives too?

Eleyi of Edinburgh said:

These people make God transactional, they paint the picture of a wicked person up there. How can missing your tithe one month send you back to square one???

