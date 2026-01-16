A relative of the Anglican priest who was killed in captivity shared a new update about the case of his family members' kidnapping

The relative, who had early announced the Anglican priest’s death, announced that the priest’s wife and daughter had finally regained freedom after 80 days

He also hinted at the ransom payment for their release from the kidnappers’ den, sparking mixed reactions from many

The nephew of an Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, Venerate Edwin Achi, who died in captivity, has announced the release of the priest’s wife and daughter.

Achi and his wife, Mrs. Sarah Achi, were kidnapped alongside their daughter on October 28, 2025, and an outrageous ransom was reportedly requested from their captors.

The family of the late Anglican priest's wife and daughter after 80 days in captivity. Photo: X/@monsieur_avril

Source: Twitter

Identified on X as @monsieur_avril, the nephew had announced his uncle’s death after kidnappers uploaded pictures of the couple on his Facebook page.

@monsieur_avril had announced that his uncle was killed two days before photos of him and his wife in captivity were uploaded.

Relative announces release of Venerable Achi's wife, daughter

In his latest post, @monsieur_avril said the kidnappers have released Venerable Achi’s wife and daughter from captivity.

He said:

"ANNOUNCEMENT: We are grateful to share that our family has finally found some closure. Our late uncle’s wife, Mrs. Sarah Achi, and her daughter were safely released from captivity last night.

"They are currently receiving medical care. We deeply appreciate the prayers, concern, and support during this difficult time. Please continue to keep them and our entire family in your thoughts. Thank you."

Responding to a question about the release, he added:

"Yes, I can confirm. After 80 days of unimaginable trauma. & Looks like 'RESCUE' is what the Media now call 'RANSOM PAID'"

See his X post below:

Reactions trail release of priest's wife, daughter

@warner_time1 said:

"I pray that God will comfort your family and continue to give you strength in this trying time."

@Frankeelodeo said:

"God be praised. My condolences to your uncle. A big thank you to all that made it possible."

@Kolanath1 said:

"God be praised! Once again, so sorry about your Uncle. Only God can console the wife and daughter."

@FelixNweke said:

"Thank God for the return. Wish them quick recovery."

@eakpe said:

"Not just medical care but therapy too. They have been through a lot."

@oliverumeh7 said:

"Glory be to God in highest. This is a goooood news for starting the year. Am delighted."

@Faith__oke said:

"Thank you God I pray for strength upon them in these trying times."

@nemeremibe said:

"They need to move away from the state it will help in the reduction of the trauma. And also let them not be sleeping alone. Constantly people should be staying around them. Thank God."

A family member confirms the release of the late Anglican priest's wife and daughter. Photo: @monsieur_avril

Source: Twitter

Journalist shares details about Anglican priest's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that journalist Rufai Oseni shared new details surrounding the death of Venerate Edwin Achi.

He gave fresh details about the ransom paid by the priest's family and what happened afterwards.

Many reacted as he spoke about the late priest’s mother, who was still alive when her son died.

Source: Legit.ng