A Nigerian lady narrated how her pastor was humbled after he relocated to the United Kingdom and started his search for a job.

The lady explained how she found out about the relocation, and she decided to meet up with the pastor, who told her the kind of job he was doing

She mentioned the kind of job her pastor did in the UK, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who came across the video

A Nigerian lady shared the kind of job her pastor did after he relocated to the United Kingdom.

She noted that it was a humbling moment for the pastor as he opened up to her about the kind of job he was doing.

A Nigerian lady shares her pastor's job in the UK. Photo: @rca228

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @rca228, the lady narrated how the pastor ended up getting a job in a Chinese warehouse.

The lady said the items produced in the warehouse were images that they served as their gods.

She captioned the video:

"UK will humble you. My pastor (Daddy G.O has been humbled)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian pastor's job in UK

@Odje David Odje said:

"Na me for US Army be that. I own companies in Lagos and Osun but look at me doing Yes Sir! In the army."

@Dspecie said:

"My sister's husband sold his company and properties in Abuja to relocate to the UK in 2021. the man dey run 2 jobs now, shame no allow them come back and restart."

@Eddiesomething said:

"that part is what I can never understand oo...How you go sell your business,properties just because you want to relocate abroad? I can never understand that part of this madness."

@byeshup

"My born again friend dey work for company wey dey produce Igbo for Canada."

@Allen fresh

"That's real test of his faith, he supposed not to take that kind job."

@ICOBG said:

"Work in a Chinese Warehouse in the UK? You go offload about 3 trucks 22tyres trailer filled with dumbell..........4 persons only. I can relate..........I thank God. na you go carry your food come but beverage (that their tea) dey sha. You can't leave to go buy food during the 1 hour break."

@Comrade Chukwu said:

"So of all the job in UK🇬🇧, the only one he could find is that. He actually wanted that, otherwise he should reject it."

@Rayca Hood said:

"if to say no be money way man put down to be here, a for don pack bag go. ma life back home be sweet pass wati a di see here.all thesame u enter u don enter .way out most ever be."

A lady narrates how her Nigerian pastor searched for job after getting to UK. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng