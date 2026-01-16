Africa Digital Media Awards

Emotional Moment as Woman Meets Sister in UK Who Sponsored Her Education
Emotional Moment as Woman Meets Sister in UK Who Sponsored Her Education

by  Ajifa Solomon
  • The video showed a deeply emotional family reunion that reminded many viewers of siblings who leave home in search of better opportunities abroad
  • Many people said the moment reflected the sacrifices families quietly make to help loved ones build a future outside Nigeria
  • The reactions online showed how strongly people relate to stories about migration and family bonds, especially among Nigerians overseas

A lady shared a heartwarming video about reuniting with her sister in the UK. She met her sister at the airport and jumped on her as they embraced.

The lady who goes by @peculiarchigboofficial revealed that her elder sister brought her to the UK to study for a BSc in Nursing. The video highlighted the sacrifices families make to support each other.

Nigerian sisters reunite in the UK as the younger sister arrives to study nursing.
Nigerian lady meeting her elder sister in the UK, who sponsored her move abroad for a nursing degree. Image Credits: @peculiarchigboofficial, Getty Images/Peter Dazeley
Source: TikTok

Nigerians advise lady in UK for school

The clip sparked emotional reactions online.

@Pricelessmuna wrote:

“As long as you don’t ask her tomorrow ‘What did you do for me sef’, ‘How much did you spend so I can refund you’, ‘Are you the only one to bring your sister abroad?’ I know you won’t go that low. You’re learned. I wish you success and happiness in the UK. May God bless and reward your sister abundantly, amen.”

Nigerian lady documents special memories with parents during UK visit

Nigerian lady reunites with her sister in the UK.
Emotional reunion of Nigerian sisters in the UK, captured as they embrace. Image Credits: @peculiarchigboofficial
Source: TikTok

Another said:

“I will single handedly congratulate your parents, especially your mother, for nurturing your relationship. Most siblings hate each other because of their parents and specifically mothers.”

Watch the full video below

@ajibola1307 noted:

“I know a sister that stopped speaking with her only sibling, an able sister raised by a single mother, the moment she got to the UK.”

@Osemegbe added:

“You people that have sisters supporting you don’t really know what God has done for you. I wish my sisters planned their lives well.”

@Preciousugomma commented:

“I hope you no go betray her later.”

@GORGEOUSMOVIES wrote:

“I have struggled to bring myself to Europe but I am still at the same spot. In my next life, I will have brothers and sisters that are willing to help.”

@AUTOGELE advised the lady:

“Please always be there for her even if she makes a mistake tomorrow. You see that ‘Are you the first person to bring her sister abroad?’ it can lead someone to depression for life.”

“Don’t do boyfriend and girlfriend”: Preacher’s message stirs controversy

@PRECIOUS wrote:

“I wish to have a sister in my next world. Being the only daughter in a family is not easy for me at all. Thanks to my mum for always filling in some of the sisterly gaps.”

@CEOBM stated:

“Now I see why you helped her. She is a grateful woman. May God accomplish all her desire of coming, amen.”

@Honey2025 added:

“I don’t even want to hear that you disrespect or disobey her. Follow her path. This is a lot of sacrifice. Good luck to you both.”

@ASTRA_RICH shared:

“This video got me crying because it made me remember my one and only sister. I lost her in 2013 but still can’t stop thinking of her. May the Lord keep these two sisters and may nothing come between you both.”

@KobindiOfili wrote:

“Me, I would lie flat on the ground, grab her two legs and cry. This is because ‘na only me know where she carry me from’. I can relate to this joy. God bless her with unending joy.”

Nigerian lady builds houses for her 3 brothers, sparks social media praise

@PackieBonnah said:

“Oh girls. My heart. I hope you always remain each other’s closest friends and sisters. What your sister did is wonderful. I hope the future brings you happiness, success, and a good life.”

@Amicablebeauty concluded:

“No be to cry. I hope she is respectful, peaceful, kind, and honest. I am wishing her success, and when she succeeds may she remember you and your family. Amen.”

Recall that Legit reported that a Nigerian man who had resided in the UK for two decades achieved his academic milestone by graduating with his twin daughters present, a moment that swiftly captured the hearts of TikTok users.

Captured in the video, the graduate, adorned in his ceremonial robe, proceeded to the stage to collect his certificate.

