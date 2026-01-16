A short family video shared online touched many Nigerians as it the emotional cost of living outside of Nigeria

What began as a simple post quickly became emotional for many people as they shared the dream of giving parents moments they truly deserve

The video stirred deep reactions across social media, with many Nigerians saying it reminded them of promises they hope to fulfil when life finally allows it

A Nigerian lady has warmed hearts online after sharing a collage showing the thoughtful things he did to give his parents the best experience during their visit to the United States.

The lady shared several moments from their stay, highlighting how he ensured they were comfortable and included in important milestones in his life.

“Dad is a Rev in Methodist. So I took him to worship at Methodist throughout his stay. Took them to lots of play grounds. I made sure they were around for my graduation,” the lady shared.

She added that their visit also coincided with other major family moments.

“They were also around for my baby's first birthday. I took dad for dental appointment. We took lots of family pictures. Took them to many friends gathering,” she added in the video.

Nigerian react to parents visiting daughter

The video has since sparked reactions from Nigerians, many of whom said it inspired them to dream of doing the same for their parents.

“I will also do this for my parents soon,” @olatundun commented.

Watch the video below:

Oluwadamilola Elizab wrote,

“U see dat beach photo , plz make a big portrait, its so nice n lovely, may God continue to keep them and you too.”

Tglambeautyhome shared,

“i will do this for my mom soon in Jesus....dad continue to rest in perfect peace i wish you were here so i fulfill my promise for you too.”

Omotara commented,

“God Bless you. Your children will make you happy in JESUS Name. This shall be my testimony soon in JESUS Mighty Name. Congratulations to your Family. OMG,they are so Cute.”

Adesewa prayed,

“God will give them long life and good health for them to enjoy more of their labors and I also pray God give me and my siblings grace to be able to take care of our mother this way also and I pray ur children too will take care of u at your old age ijn.”

Ifeoluwa wrote,

“Amen.They will live longer in good health and massive wealth.Thank you stranger,for doing this for them i pray I do that soon too.”

Viola wrote an emotional message, saying,

“This made me so teary cos my dad died a month to my leaving Nigeria but mum is still alive and God willing , I pray to give her such experience. And may almighty God bless you and keep you , reward you for doing this for them . May your own children honour you too . Another will not reap the fruit of your labor and may heaven cause your pocket to never run dry.”

Father visits daughter in UK

A Nigerian lady said her father visited the UK recently, and she had a course to take him on a tour of different places.

The lady said her father came to the UK to enjoy himself and she had a good time showing him around the country. One of the places her father visited was Buckingham Palace and also Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

