A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom has expressed her disappointment about a character she noticed among men residing in the European country

She admitted that she misses Nigerian men in Nigeria as they do not exhibit such a character back home, and this sparked reactions online

Some people disagreed with her claim that men in the UK do not spend on women, as netizens weighed in on her comparison of Nigerian men with men abroad

A lady who migrated to the UK has admitted that she misses Nigerian men in Nigeria.

In a TikTok post, she compared Nigerian men with men in the UK and rated her countrymen higher in terms of spending money on women.

Lady compares UK men with Nigerian men

The lady, known on TikTok as Okah Peace, wondered which UK-based men could afford to part with their shift money.

She labelled men in the UK as wicked people. Words overlaid on her TikTok video read:

"Omo!

"I lowkey miss Nigerian men in Nigeria.

"Nobody dey press money give fine girl for this UK.

"Who wan give you him shift money?

"Everybody just wicked for here."

Mixed reactions followed the lady's sentiment and comparison of UK men with Nigerian men, with some disagreeing with her.

UK men: Lady's outcry elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

burger said:

"How come I dey press steady. Maybe becos I earn well sha."

SH KINGDOM🇳🇬 said:

"Shishi I no go give you from my shift money."

austinprice1969 said:

"People dey, you dont need to even go to london. Just mingle."

Rich Shukrah said:

"The pressers still dey sha but them no just much."

_bbisola said:

"Wicked people. I miss my Nigerian men."

Temmie_ace said:

"When i dey nigeria them no press money 😂😂.. so i no fit miss them."

Wizzy Dey said:

"I have received more money from men here in the uk more than when I was in Nigeria. Maybe because I am into tech here, na men Dey rush me and even spend their money once they hear tech girl! In Nigeria I was selling beauty products and men no rate me at all then."

Eliana said:

"Working for my money actually makes me happy ,because I get bad character and won’t tolerate insult because you dey give me money ,so I rather work for it."

