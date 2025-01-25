A Nigerian lady who resides in the UK has expressed frustration over the scarcity of men willing to go into a relationship

She said since she moved to the UK over two years ago, she has not had any form of intimacy with a man

The lady said her family members were putting her under pressure to get married but she had not seen a man

A Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok expressing frustration that many men in the UK are less concerned about entering into a relationship.

In her video which sparked a lot of comments on the platform, the lady said she has lived in the UK for two years.

The lady said that since she moved to the UK, she discovered that men are not concerned about women there. Photo credit: TikTok/@selfmade5671.

However, for the two years she lived in the country, @selfmade5671 said no man had touched her.

She insisted that she has not been in any form of intimacy with the opposite gender since her arrival in the country.

It is not that she does not want to, the problem is that no man has approached her since then.

According to the lady, the whole thing has become so frustrating that she almost started begging men to come close to her.

Family puts pressure on lady to get married

What made the matter worse was that her family back home in Nigeria was putting her under pressure.

She said she was being pressured to bring a man home for marriage, but she has said no man had approached her.

The lady said a lot of men living in the UK were just concerned about their work and not women.

Her words:

"Life in the United Kingdom. Life in Europe. It’s been two years since I came to the United Kingdom. Everything is all about work. No man will even say hi to you everybody work work work work."

Reactions as lady shares her experience in the UK

@@@@ said:

"This country is so hard we men don't want to add another liability. That's the truth."

@Phil393 said:

"Only 2 years? Some 7 to 8 years. honestly."

@David plenty said:

"Na soapy we dey do anyway: at least no problem no prison."

@Noel.K de ll Ogie said:

"That is not true, there are millions of men in UK looking for women to marry."

@Mr Chidozie said:

"Your own better self. Me never smell woman for 5 years now."

@Donvin said:

"Me 4 years and 99 days 45 minutes I never nack."

@frank chima said:

"7 years I'm still counting."

@Yusuf Mohamed (Jallah) said:

"Come meet me in Manchester."

@Le Zahoo said:

Don't marry my brothers. Marriage is a trap. Marriage was for our ancestors. In this new days marriage don't favour men it only brings you down."

@iyams said:

"How? No be the same UK some people dey leave there husband dey move with another man? The story no clear."

@Auntydrill said:

"Why sister? Beautiful babe like you. Come, let's go out in London. Much love."

Lady laments as man breaks up with her in London

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady who moved to the United Kingdom lamented her lack of relationship.

She said the man she had in London had broken up with her.

A lot of social media users thronged her comment section to share their thoughts.

