A Nigerian lady who moved to the United Kingdom has wailed about her inability to have a stable relationship abroad

She said another London man ended their relationship because she told him what she does for a living

Mixed reactions trailed the carer's relationship woes as people shared their thoughts on her situation

A Nigerian lady in the diaspora, @arie_babyyy, has revealed that a London man dumped her after she mentioned her job to him.

@arie_babyyy lamented that it is not the first time.

In a TikTok post, @arie_babyyy said she would lie about her occupation next time and say she works from home.

The lady works as a carer in the United Kingdom. A carer is someone who takes care of a person who is young, old, ill, or disabled. Words layered on the lady's video read:

"Another London guy just broke up with me 4 hours ago because I told him I'm a carer.

"Next time I go lie say I work from home."

London resident's lamentation generates buzz

Oneshotorginal said:

"Don't worry you will find someone who will love you for you and not what you do!!"

kofi.k said:

"Lol does this really happen in London u mean London guys do this ? Are u being real?"

God's daughter said:

"I don't understand always they want to know the kind of job you are doing. some even go straight to ask you are you a carer aaah 😭😭 Im a carpenter."

Austin 🇬🇧 said:

"Tell ham say you dey work for home office."

A-R-I-D-U-N-N-U-M-l📌 said:

"I don’t understand is there anything bad in that?"

Ed Mandizvidza said:

"Is this the part when we tell you the truth."

Kwabena_Asubonteng said:

"Make someone steal me before ago put my profession for here 🤣🤣🤣 sister your own good ooo."

