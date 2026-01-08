A friend of Sina Ghami, Anthony Joshua's strength and conditioning coach who lost his life in the car crash in Nigeria, has penned an emotional tribute to him, seeking his forgiveness

Sina, perished on the spot along with Latif 'Latz' Ayodele when the SUV carrying them and boxer Joshua rammed into a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29

Both men were buried in London on Sunday, January 4

Natasha Nubian, a friend of Sina Ghami, British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua's strength and conditioning coach who died in a car crash in Nigeria, has paid a touching tribute to him on Instagram.

Sina and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, who also died in the accident, were both laid to rest in London on Sunday, January 4, with many people paying their condolences and tributes to them online.

Anthony Joshua: Lady's tribute to Sina Ghami

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 7, Natasha, still in disbelief, said the news of Sina's death broke her. She shared pictures of the deceased, including a screenshot of their video call as she mourned his demise.

Natasha believes God needed his 'forever smiling angel' back home and recalled Sina, whom she described as a selfless angel.

She said she would forever cherish their last conversation on the night before his trip to Nigeria, lamenting that she would have stayed longer on the phone if she knew it would be their last call.

"Sina my darling friend, I can’t believe I’m posting this. This news truly broke me but I guess the Lord needed his forever smiling angel back home cause you are truly a selfless angel 🥺. I will forever cherish our last conversation the night before your trip to Naija.

"If I knew this was our last call, I would have stayed on the phone longer. I’m glad we took a screenshot as I can remember your face. We took so many screenshots & now i understand why,God knew I would need the memories 😩. I cancelled our meal when you came back from Miami then we changed our meal on Christmas Eve cause we thought we can do it after Nigeria, if only we knew we didn’t have time..."

Anthony Joshua: Lady begs Sina for forgiveness

Natasha further recounted some memorable moments with Sina and how he encouraged and reminded her that she was doing amazingly in all she did.

A heartbroken Natasha sought Sina's forgiveness for cancelling their meal plans at the last minute, saying she thought they still had more time.

She prayed for the Holy Spirit to comfort all Sina's family and friends during this difficult time and prayed for the repose of his soul.

"...Forgive me for cancelling our meal plans last minute, I really thought we had more time. We plan but God decides🥺. I’m so sorry this happened to you. I pray God grants you a place in heaven🙏🏾. You are such a beautiful soul and so thankful God allowed us to have a beautiful friendship❤️.

You will be greatly missed. I pray the Holy Spirit comforts all your family & friends during this difficult time. May you rest in perfect peace my darling until we meet again .You were so excited for 2026😭. In your own famous words, “WE ONLY HAVE ONE LIFE, LIFE IS FOR LIVING, LETS GO” Fly high selfless angel @sina_evolve."

Sina Ghami's friend's Instagram post moves people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Sina Ghami's friend's post on Instagram below:

itsmarionoke said:

"Sending so much love and prayers to you 🥺❤️ Such a beautiful friendship!"

taffy_okogun said:

"'I'm truly sorry for your loss sis thinking of u and sending u virtual hugs 😍 may the Lord comfort you and embrace you during this difficult time."

cinemachoicedj said:

"Smh.. the world has already spoken such great things of Him, its such a blessing to have met him. We are all saddened by this whole ordeal. Prayers for Sina Latz and AJs family, this has affected so many globally."

hannah_joanna19 said:

"Such a beautiful message hun, truly captures your beautiful friendship. I’m sure his smiling reading this . Rest in perfect peace Sina. We are missing you deeply."

miss_claire78 said:

"This message made me cry and I’ve never met you..The whole situation is heartbreaking 😢 Sending love."

balsidhu1 said:

"Such beautiful words. I didn’t know this beautiful man, yet find my self broken at hearing about this horrific incident. I can’t stop thinking of the families and friends these two souls have left behind. So many post stating what great humans they both were. Sending love and strength."

