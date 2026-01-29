Anthony Joshua opened up on the tragic Lagos road crash that claimed the lives of his two close friends and long-time trainers

Anthony Joshua became emotional as he took to social media to thank people for their support and pay respect to his friends, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, who died in a vehicle accident in Nigeria in December.

Joshua's long-time strength coach, Ghami, and personal trainer, Ayodele, both 36, had been close friends with the boxer since childhood.

They died in a traffic accident near Lagos late last year. Their funerals were held on January 4 at a mosque in London.

Joshua had kept a low profile since the tragedy, but he took to social media on Thursday evening to thank fans and pay tribute to the two men.

In a viral video, Joshua said: “The last time I spoke to you guys was in Miami, we had so many plans to wrap up 2025. We went home to see our families, and everything got flipped on its head.

“That was such an unforeseen circumstance that was out of all of our control. And not only did their parents, their uncles, their cousins, their friends and myself lose two great men—we lost people that we really care about, who have been major players in all of our lives. Major, major players in all of our lives. It's tough. It's really tough.

“I'm not gonna sit here and show all of my emotions. I know in today's day and age, it's easy to analyse people, pass judgment, but I know what I thought, and I know how I feel.

“I know what my duty is. They were my brothers, my friends, first and foremost. Then we became business partners, we became hustlers, we became generals, we became everything. We became housemates, who were living together.

“You know, I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people throughout this journey that I've been on. It's like you think I'm the big guy, but I was walking with giants. I felt protected.”

Joshua also restated his commitment to caring for the families of his friends Ghami and Ayodele.

He said: “My goal is to help their families and to help them achieve their goals, even though they may not be here physically. I will be saying my prayers, and I'm going to help them fulfil their dreams for their families. It's not only me, though, helping. There's a whole team working on that stuff.”

He added: “There is a whole system that will be helping fulfil their legacy, fulfil their dreams. But I know in my corner of the world, I know what I'm doing, and I know what we're gonna do to continue their legacy.

“I'm gonna do what's right by their family. It's about what's important to me, and they're very important players, very important team, with very important friends and two of my brothers.

“So yeah, I don't think I've mentioned the love and appreciation. It's all acknowledged by me, by them, by their families. 100 per cent we acknowledge the thousands, maybe going into millions around the world that show so much love to them both. I still can't get my head around it.”

In his caption, the renowed sports man appreciated the president of the country, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, billionaire Femi Otedola, Dangote, Governor Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries for their support and dedication.

He wrote:

"My appreciation also goes to the British Deputy High Commissioner and Deputy Head of Mission, Simon Field. I would also like to give a massive thank you as well to Uncle Femi Otedola and Alhaji Aliko Dangote for all their logistical support. Without you guys, the transition back to the UK wouldn’t have been as smooth. You truly went above and beyond. "

"I’d also like to acknowledge Senator Daisy Danjuma, the Honourable Commissioners for Health in Ogun and Lagos States, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun and the Commissioners of Police in Ogun and Lagos States thank you both a million times. To the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun, thank you so much for your personal involvement, daily follow ups and all your efforts. And to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, thank you for commissioning your team to step in and help. It means a lot.."

Netizens, celebs console Anthony Joshua

