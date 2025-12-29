A mother of three, based in the United Kingdom, has relocated to Nigeria with her children after living abroad for 16 years

The woman documented her relocation journey, starting from when she packed their 15 suitcases in their UK home, till when they got to the airport

She opened up about how she moved to the UK and the touching reason she decided to move back to her home country

A UK-based mum of three has moved back to Nigeria with her children after 16 years overseas.

The woman excitedly announced her decision on TikTok with a video documenting her relocation journey.

A woman relocates to Nigeria with her three children after 16 years in the UK. Photo Credit: @ifydivaaa

Source: TikTok

Why family left UK for Nigeria

According to the woman, who returned to her home country with 15 suitcases, she grew up in Nigeria, but moved to the UK for her master's programme and settled there after her graduation.

However, she had a rethink after 16 years and realised it was time for her children to experience the culture and life in Nigeria.

She added that she would also be experiencing the Nigerian culture, which she now only vaguely remembers because she left the country in her early 20s.

On why she used 15 suitcases, the woman noted that she didn't want to leave anything behind, as her kids would have outgrown most of the things by the time they might choose to return to the UK.

Her voice-over in the video partly read:

"I'm still a mum of three that packed myself, my three kids, and 15 suitcases, and we moved back to Nigeria.

"Now, I grew up in Nigeria just FYI, and I moved here about 16 years ago. So, I decided that it was time to go back and time for my kids to experience the culture and the life in Nigeria just like I would also be doing because I kind of have like a vague memory about how it was because I came in my late teens, early 20s, just after I finished uni I just came for my master's and the rest they say is history.

"So, yeah, I packed all our things, all my kids things, all 15 suitcases. I didn't want to leave anything behind because I knew by the time they come back, they would have outgrown most of the things, including their shoes.

"I wasn't leaving anything behind..."

A mum of three moves back to Nigeria after 16 years in the UK. Photo Credit: @ifydivaaa

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Family's return to Nigeria stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the family's relocation to Nigeria below:

Àdùnní TMO said:

"Welcome back. I'm happy that you're not coming back when you're already old and spent but when you still have strength to do something useful. I pray any good and lawful business or venture you lay your hands upon to do here will flourish and you will have a good testimony."

Effam Glory said:

"Welcome back . One of the best decisions to bring up your children in Nigeria. Take a deep breath, do not compare, just have an open mind. All the best."

trialanderror_xx said:

"Wow how much were all the suitcases I’m planning to fly with KLM too."

user5092206888523 said:

"Fantastic, God will help you find your fit. Good luck."

Mr Mezie said:

"Welcome home sister... You took the right decision."

German Bürger Wife & Mum said:

"You made such a big move👍 I’m wishing you all the best in our Motherland."

Harry Collins683 said:

"Such move is difficult to make but it take power and courage to have done this. Well done and all the best."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a family had relocated to Nigeria after over two years in the United Kingdom.

Lady relocates to Nigeria to start afresh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK-based lady had relocated to Nigeria for a fresh start.

The lady said she moved to Nigeria to start afresh with a man she met online seven years ago. She shared her relocation video on TikTok with words overlaid on it.

In the video, she captured when she was on a flight to Nigeria and when she reunited with her Nigerian husband.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng