A UK-based lady packed her bags and relocated to Nigeria to be with her lover whom she met on social media.

The Lady, @beingsally1, said she moved to Nigeria to start afresh with a man she met online seven years ago.

How UK-based lady relocated to Nigeria

She shared her relocation video on TikTok with words overlaid on it. She wrote:

"Packed my bags back to Nigeria to start life afresh with the man I met on social media 7 years ago."

In the video, she captured when she was on a flight to Nigeria and when she reunited with her Nigerian husband.

Speaking further, she said Nigeria is home and where her heart is at peace. She expressed excitement that her forever journey has begun. In her words:

"This is where home is, this is where my heart is at peace, this is whom I yearn for and I am glad that the journey to forever has begun.

"7 years as friends and forever as partners!"

Social media users have reacted to the lady's video. Some could not believe she moved to Nigeria for a lover she met online.

Legit.ng learnt that the lady married the man. A video on her TikTok page captured beautiful scenes from her traditional wedding.

"I made a very beautiful Urhobo bride. You can call me Mrs Salome Efe," she wrote.

Watch her video below:

Lady's decision elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's decision below:

