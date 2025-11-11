A family packed all they had in the United Kingdom after spending over two years abroad and relocated to Nigeria for a fresh start

The wife created a vlog documenting her family's relocation from the UK to Nigeria, noting that it marks a new beginning for them with fresh energy

Mixed reactions have followed the family's relocation to Nigeria, with some netizens suggesting possible reasons they did so

After nearly three years in the United Kingdom, a Nigerian family decided to move back home.

The wife, Princess Adedoyin, took to social media to announce her family's relocation to Nigeria with a vlog documenting their journey back home.

The video started by showing the family's luggage and a sneak peek into their abode in the UK.

Next, it showed them in a car, at the airport, and then finally on a Nigerian road after their arrival.

According to the woman, the relocation to Nigeria marks a new beginning for them with fresh energy.

She added that home will always be home. She wrote:

"Japada After 2 Years & 9 Months! 🇳🇬✈️🇬🇧 After spending almost 3 years in the UK, we’re officially BACK in Nigeria 🙂‍↕️🥱. New beginnings, fresh energy, and plenty of gratitude. Home will always be home. ❤️"

Family's relocation stirs reactions

Balkis_ said:

"I don't know why people think they can shame others for a decision they feel is best for them."

Baba Monsura said:

"Most people don’t say the real thing that is making them go back to Nigeria. That is why Africa refuses to grow. It might be that this family is unable to secure a CoS after post study or something else. Please my people, no follow leg over oooo!"

Àdùnní TMO said:

"I say Congratulations to you! 👍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏May your japada become jasire, jasayo, and jasibukun insha Allah. You will not regret it. You will thank God for it, by God's special grace."

paradise Ben said:

"I'm 36 and any time I tell my sister I went to relocate back to 9ja she gets mad at me 😳😳😳 mind you I'm working and earning good salary but just tired of living as a stranger for the rest of my life."

BarrWilliams said:

"My sister, the only reason I can come back from the UK is if King Charles drag me by my blokos to the airport and send me back."

Tochi Braids said:

"Honestly, there is no happiness here in the UK, my family is here, but I feel so lonely🥹 when you think you are sad nobody to talk to nobody to relate with nobody to listen to you. Everybody thinks you complain so much but when something bad happens to the person they will start crying, but it’s not my portion. I ask God, to give me the strength to keep going for the sake of my children."

