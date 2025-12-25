A man travelling from abroad to Lagos shared how an elderly woman swapped his seat on the flight and refused to leave

He mentioned what happened after a crew member of the plane intervened in the drama that unfolded on the plane

The incident caught people’s attention on social media, as it sparked conversations about similar incidences with older Nigerians

A Nigerian man shared his unpleasant experience at a flight from Amsterdam to Lagos.

He narrated how an elderly woman occupied his seat and refused to leave when he asked her politely.

In an X post by @yinkanubi, the man shared what happened after a crew member intervened in the drama.

The X post read:

"I boarded a flight from Amsterdam to Lagos. When I got to my seat an elderly woman was sitting there. I told her politely that she was sitting on my seat. She didn't move and didn't say a word. I called on one of the crew to please ask her to move to her seat. The crew member asked for her ticket. She said she couldn't speak English but Yoruba.

"Some other passengers then told her in Yoruba to bring out her boarding pass. She did and it showed it wasn't her seat. It was mine. The woman still refused to leave saying that her allocated seat was between two men and she doesn't want to be between two men.

"I told the crew member that I paid for the seat for my comfort and I need to have the seat. He pleaded with me to take the seat beside her and during the flight he will look for another seat for me. For the sake of peace and given the age of the woman, I agreed.

"When the flight took off, the woman was now talking to me in Yoruba, saying "shebi Omo Yoruba ni e"....suggesting that I shouldn't have insisted on claiming the seat I paid for because we share same ethnicity. I told her in Yoruba, that the only reason I did so was because of her age not ethnicity.

"As luck will have it, I hit it off with the white guy sitting beside me. He was travelling to Lagos to get married to his Nigerian Fiancée. So we talked, culture shock, business and entertainment. The woman kept looking at us and at one point interjected in perfect ENGLISH something along the lines of "So, you can be this friendly and you were stressing me to leave my seat".

"Imagine my shock. Not only me, the women in the adjourning seats who had joined to plead with me to let it go. I asked her now very loudly "SO YOU CAN SPEAK ENGLISH....AND YOU WERE PRETENDING THAT YOU CAN ONLY SPEAK YORUBA?" I told her in Yoruba "Mummy oni oruko till Yoruba ma'npe ewa beyen...sugbon nitoripe mo je omooluwabi, I will restrain from saying it".

"Throughout the flight, she kept trying to make conversations with me, asking me where I am from, telling me what she went to do abroad. I wasn't interested. The dishonesty was too much for me to overlook. There is something about us that permits bad behaviour. It is regardless of age or ethnicity, status of even religion. We are simply accepting of bad behaviour and willing to rationalize it for the most silly reasons."

He added in the comments:

"It was annoying my brother. If you see the drama this women demonstrated to prove she couldn't speak English, it is worthy of Oscar nomination. When they asked her for her boarding pass, she pretended she didn't know what a boarding pass is.

"One of the women in the adjourning seat had to bring out her own boarding pass to show the woman what it looked like. It was then she produced it. To do all that drama, knowing full well what a boarding pass is and understanding clearly what was being asked of her is a level of dishonesty I couldn't comprehend. But there it was, right there in my face."

See the man's X post below:

Reactions trail man's experience on flight

@idbaddo said:

"Very despicable… agbaya behavior"

@HNIC8 said:

"I can't imagine how angry you were!"

@ItsDeyoka said:

"If it were me, God knows I’d take my seat. There’s nothing like “Omo Yoruba” here. I don’t tolerate cunning or deceptive behavior."

