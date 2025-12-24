A young woman got many people talking online after she shared a WhatsApp chat with her boyfriend

The chat included a screenshot showing the money he sent her and a voice note he recorded about it

She rejected the conditions he attached to the money after hearing the unexpected things he asked her to do

A Nigerian lady shared the strict instructions her boyfriend gave her after sending her ₦35,000 for Christmas, as revealed in a video that has gone viral.

The lady appeared in the video and attached a caption to the post.

Lady angry at boyfriend over Christmas money

Seconds into the TikTok video, a WhatsApp chat was displayed, showing the conversation between the lady and her boyfriend.

According to her, @bluzie05, her boyfriend sent her the money to plait her hair and instructed that she should not remove the hairstyle until a specific date, which she mentioned.

After sending the money, the boyfriend told her:

"Money wey I send give you so, na March you for lose the hair o, make them tight am well oo."

In response, the lady fired back and described his statement as rubbish talk.

She said:

"I no really understand, which kind rubbish talk be all these ones. You send me 35,000 make I take do hair and I go use am till March. No be your mate dey send their babe 200k, 500k no dey give me condition o."

She explained that she only wanted to keep the hairstyle for December and asked her boyfriend to send his account number so she could refund the money if he didn’t agree.

She continued:

"Na only December I wan carry this hair. If you know say you no go gree, send your account number make I send your money back. Which kind rubbish talk be this, I no dey like am."

Her statement got him furious, as he responded angrily to her words:

"All these your pickup line, you go cut am off o. I send you 35k make you take plait hair, the only thing wey I talk be say no lose am till March. Simple as that, I no talk another thing. You come dey complain say babe wey dey give their babe 200k, 500k. If e easy, go find the boy wey dey give 200k and 500k. Which kind mumu talk be that one.

"When me and you meet, you plait hair? No be all back you carry for head? I wan give you 35k, you dey compare me. Which kind dirty talk be that one. Last warning."

Reactions as lady argues with boyfriend

Daddy K said:

"Why march? No no stop it.. Watin do July or August?"

Moh’s wrote:

"Guy dey try to avoid February 14."

Princy_fundz noted:

"Bro collect am bk play that 5 odds ooo e go enter."

Wilfred C Wilfred stated:

"Na that comparism spoil everything."

XO wrote:

"Na that one no get wetin he won use money do."

SJ Gold woli-koshofe said:

"No hold am tight make them collect am from your hand nah so you go no all this guy way Dey hi you no really send you."

user4715825922879 added:

"My baby never ask of anything ooo please guys what does that mean."

Sunnex shared:

"Some guy no get joy ooo......I wish I can be like this your boyfriend."

riseupran stressed:

"He dn talk him own, if you like nr stay guided."

H-TO noted:

"The guy after sending the money be like."

DUBBZY GARMENT said:

"Transfer the money nah, make him use am okay 5odd abeg."

Watch the video below:

