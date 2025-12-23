A Nigerian lady has made a detailed list of some of the things she suffered in the hands of her ex-boyfriend when they were together

According to the lady who shared her bitter experience on TikTok, she still stayed with the man despite all he was doing

The worst was when the man impregnated another woman, and she had no idea until one month after the baby was born

A Nigerian lady, who is no longer with her boyfriend, shared her experience and what the man used to do to her.

According to the lady, she was deeply in love with the man, which was why she did not leave him despite all he was doing against her.

The lady said she is now healing after the relationship ended. Photo credit: TikTok/@your_girl_berry.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, @your_girl_berry said her man cheated on her severally to the extent that he got another woman pregnant.

She had no idea about the pregnancy until one month after the child was born.

She said:

"He cheated on me countless times! He impregnated someone, hid it from me I found out after the baby was 1 month, and I still stayed."

The lady said her man was in the habit of locking her up in the kitchen where she would sleep sometimes.

She noted:

"He locked me up in the kitchen because he had a visitor. I literally spent the night the the kitchen. He asked me to prepare white rice and I prepared concoction instead , he poured the food away and went to buy bread and beans. He sent me out of the room at night just because a random guy texted me on TikTok (I literally told the guy I had a boyfriend he saw it and still decide to send me out). He asked me to stop being friends with my best friend. I stopped talking to her for almost 1 year."

The lady quit the relationship over how the man treated her. Photo credit: TikTok/@your_girl_berry.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares things her ex-boyfriend did to her

@Inumidun said:

"It takes courage to speak up and I hope you are in a better place and state of mind. To everyone bashing her, don’t pray for situations where your mind is saying NO but your Heart is saying yes. Peace of mind I pray for moving forward dear."

@favourlove said:

"You loved him more than you love yourself."

@WURA said:

"I will just scroll now okay. But girll he almost run you mad."

@Brownie of Lagos said:

"This a case of extreme lack of self esteem and self respect, I am so sorry, not judging but these things listed are extreme cases of not loving yourself enough to end up enduring a doucchebag! I am glad the relationship ended. I hope you know your worth and don’t accept this from nobody! Sending you hugs."

Divorced lady shares her experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who got divorced said she would not advise other women to leave their abusive marriages.

She shared her experience when she decided to leave her husband and why her advice was hers alone.

Those who came across the post had mixed reactions and shared their thoughts on the lady's remarks.

Source: Legit.ng