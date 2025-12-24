A Nigerian woman shared her husband's experience after he reared chicken for sale but is having low patronage

According to the woman who shared the story on TikTok it was her husband's first time of rearing chicken for commercial purpose

She said while rearing the chickens, her husband fed them with at least four bags of feed every month, but now, he is having difficulties selling them

A Nigerian woman whose husband reared chicken for sale has shared his experience on social media.

She said it was her husband's first time of trying small-scale chicken farming but he was experiencing low sales.

The Nigerian woman said her husband practised small-scale poultry farming but sales were bad.

Source: TikTok

According to @honeydeecloset who shared the post on TikTok, her husband spent a lot of money rearing the chickens.

Honey said her husband fed the girds with at least four bags of chicken feed every month with each bag costing him N27,000.

However, now that the chickens have grown and he wanted to sell them, he was experiencing low patronage.

She noted that even the customers that were coming offered N10,000 to N15,000, an amount considered too low.

She captioned the clip:

"My husband invested in chicken business for the first time."

A Nigerian lady says her husband is experiencing low sales after spending a lot to rear chickens.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man experiences low sales

@Robert Harvey said:

"Business and waste of money."

@INNER ROOM.... said:

"Na so dem dey price my chicken any how last 2years oooo....i com dey regret ever going into the business aswear."

@nanalicious momma said:

"My son have 45 too oo ,naso we and chicken dey look each other for ous oo."

@joel said:

"The key is early marketing. The moment u stock, let ur neighbours know, ur church members etc."

@preye j 789 said:

"Please when you start making the money tell us too."

@Alhaji Rasak said:

"Omo the very first time I try that business me and my family nearly died of hunger because of feeding. Chicken business is not for the weak oo. You go nearly cry. Na so my wife nearly convince me this year to buy like 5 chicken na once I tell her if she can feed with her money no problem na once she lockup."

@temmy J said:

"Eat it na na Christmas time we dey share to your love ones."

@crafted wigs in Nigeria said:

"Let him post it on Facebook and on tiktok here... people from other states can see it and decide to buy."

@Hawlahfitnessclub said:

"Na why I dey do fish if dem no buy raw I go smoke dem put for fridge dey sell small small."

