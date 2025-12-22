A young Nigerian lady who works in home service has gone viral online after sharing a video on social media

The video shows her trapped inside an elevator as she talks about her experience, which has stirred emotions online

She regretted not making a better decision earlier and spoke about the long time she spent inside the elevator

A young lady who does home service cried out for help online after getting stuck in an elevator during a visit to a client’s place for a job.

She shared a video detailing her experience, which showed her inside the elevator with her bags.

Nigerian lady trapped in elevator during home service. Photo Source: Tiktok/braids.by.natasha

Source: TikTok

Lady gets trapped inside an elevator

The young lady regretted her situation in the viral clip, stating that if she had known, she would have taken the stairs to avoid such an experience.

@braids.by.natasha mentioned that there was no CCTV camera inside the elevator that could have alerted people in the building to her situation.

She said:

"Lagos and their wahala. I came for home service, see my bag, and I have been stuck inside this elevator for about 30 minutes now. I am ringing and ringing, nobody is coming to my aid. I think I am scared. I have been here for so long, my legs are hurting, and there is no camera to show that I need help."

Sharing what she could have done to prevent the situation in the TikTok video, she added:

"Jesus Christ, who sent me to use the elevator? I should have just taken the stairs. See me now, 30 minutes and I am already late."

The post carried a description which read:

"I STAYED THERE FOR 20 more minutes before they noticed and came to my aid, I’m never using an elevator. Thank God I’m not ashamtic."

Home service worker cries out after elevator mishap. Photo Source: Tiktok/braids.by.natasha

Source: TikTok

She added in the comments page:

"The network usually cuts off so there’s no way to call anyone except you ring their emergency line."

"Until you have 8 floors to climb with a bag that is heavy."

Reactions as lady begs for help

Dynamicgirl noted:

"This is why I’m not quick to use elevator o 😁

Video stressed:x

"Omor I for don craze."

Mideyyy stated:

"Happened to me at a hospital I just gave birth and my baby was in the ward."

Braider in ilasamaja/mushin noted;

"30min? Omo I can’t wait for 5min i go don Dey cry , call my papa call my sister 😂if I come out laSan I go swear for the manager omo."

Abeokuta Bag Vendor said:

"How far sis.Did you make it out?"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who paints for a living amazed social media users after showcasing a mural she created for a client.

Nigerian lady trapped in elevator for hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared a frightening experience on TikTok after getting stuck inside an elevator for several hours. She explained that she had no idea the elevator was faulty before entering it.

According to her, she only realized there was a problem after the elevator stopped working, leaving her trapped inside.

Source: Legit.ng