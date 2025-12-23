Days after announcing the crash of her marriage, a Canada-based Nigerian mum of four has received massive support from Nigerians

A Canada-based Nigerian mum of four, known on Facebook as Ada Igbo, who publicly announced the end of her marriage some days ago, has received over N1 million from Nigerians in support.

The emotional mum displayed her Naira account, which she said was empty when she woke up.

Canada-based mum emotional over financial support

Ada Igbo also posted receipts of the various credit alerts made to her account. The single mum admitted that she was overwhelmed with words and teary-eyed over the unexpected financial gesture from Nigerians.

In a Facebook post, she appreciated everyone who sent her money, praying that God would bless them beyond the amount they gave.

She said the money they sent her symbolises hope, strength and reassurance for her and her family. Ada Igbo noted that the money would help her get the items needed for her new house. Her Facebook post reads:

"I woke up this morning and my naira account was empty.

"Just few hours later… this is what I’m seeing.

"I honestly don’t even have the right words. I’m writing this with tears in my eyes.

"This love, this kindness, this support has touched me so deeply.

"From the bottom of my heart, I pray for every single person who sent something, shared a word, or thought of me in their prayers.

"May God bless you beyond what you gave.

"Whenever you need help, may help locate you quickly.

"May help never be far away from you.

"May God answer even the prayers you haven’t said out loud yet.

"You didn’t just send money — you sent hope, strength, and reassurance that I’m not alone.

"God knows how much this means to me, and how far this will go in helping me get the items I need for my new house. This is truly a fresh start for me.

"I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.

"Thank you for being instruments God used at this moment in my life.

"May your own lives be filled with ease, favor, and unexpected blessings."

Nigerians support Canada-based mum of 4

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Chommy Stella Umeh said:

"Women support women,, you will get all the help you desired.. no woman should go through hell in hand of odiegwu man.

"Ikegwuru 😒😒😒."

Ugochi Vanessa Azubuike said:

"Ada you are greatly loved.

"It's very important we speak up a times. Alot of people are going through similar issues but are scared of what people will think or say.

"Your courage is to be studied.

"I pray God see you through in this trial time and grant you everything good your heart desires."

Okoli Ijeoma Jacob said:

"They think they will shame you with your marriage breakup cos of the way you flaunt the man, but it turned out to be a blessing to you.

"I love the fact the speak up without shame.

"God is with you."

Governor Junior said:

"Amen. I dey your back because I have seen pictures that you once carried this man and marriage on your head. You cherished this union from all indications. If things turn out like this, I believe you tried your best. I'm not sure you are a saint either. A woman will not leave where she's cherished, come to think that the man has money to offer too.

"Love and light."

Kinsman of embattled husband reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the kinsman of the embattled husband of the Canadian mum of four, who ended her marriage, had reacted.

Ada, a Canadian-based Nigerian mother of four, accused her husband of impregnating her maid, highlighting it as one of the reasons she left the marriage.

Responding to her claims, a kinsman of the husband, known as Nkwo De Mc on Facebook, faulted what she said.

