A Nigerian lady posted the unexpected message she received from her man after their relationship crashed.

The man shared why he broke up with her in the screenshots of his chats, which she posted.

Lady Posts Unexpected Message She Received From Man Who Broke Up With Her After 3 Years of Dating

In a TikTok post by @annysscents on TikTok, the lady posted the chats where the man told her that he couldn’t be with one lady.

He said in the chats:

“I can’t be with only you. I have never been with one girl all my life. Even when I get married I will still have a side chick. And that's not what you want. Only a girl that's ready to take me for who I am is who I will be with now going forward.

“So let's just end this and forget about it. I hope this gives you closure. Move on.”

Lady Posts Unexpected Message She Received From Man Who Broke Up With Her After 3 Years of Dating

She captioned the post:

“Man of the year indeed.”

The lady added in the comments:

“I feel like tagging the girls we shared it with for 3 years.”

Reactions trail message lady received from ex-lover

favour

I get this man Omo nah me go happy pass because I would accept him just the way he is but Omo him self has to accept me the way I am ohhh I no fit shout we both go just the accept each other the way we are. make him no reach now him go begin the call me wicked and heartless person ohhh

Osteen

Truth be told. We owe no girl loyalty! A society that says a broke man doesn't deserve love has no right to tell a rich man to stay loyal to one woman ! If money determines love, loyalty should be optional to a rich a man ..... peace

Akp PEterz

He’s the best man out there for you , if he gives you peace take care of you , no abuses or domestic violence Omo be with him , what guarantee do you have that the next one won’t have multiple women as well lol , this is a very difficult pill to swallow but it’s a man’s world

Ella._louis

This is not honesty, this is a man that's tired. Some people don't break up straight up they come up with impossible things like this so you will be the one to give up.

adaigboglobal

Men and women are naturally polygamous. I don’t advise sticking to just one partner--it goes both ways. I don’t understand why humans want to personalise or own another human being. That’s selfish. Nature didn’t make us that way. Let everyone do what makes them happy, abeg. I’m not a supporter of one-partner relationships, biko.

In related stories, a customer posted the message he got from his customer, while a businesswoman displayed the unexpected message she received from her client's boyfriend.

US-based lady posts message from Nigerian uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based lady asked her uncle to sponsor her trip to Nigeria after telling him that she had seen an affordable ticket.

She posted her uncle's reaction on social media, as he gave her a response that she was not expecting while reminding her of the past.

The screenshot of the messages caught people’s attention as some agreed with the uncle while others sided the lady.

