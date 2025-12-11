A beautiful young lady shared what she is going through in her house after her younger sister got married before her

The lady shared a post on TikTok narrating that she started facing a lot of pressure from family members who expected her to bring a man home

However, she noted that she was happy that her sister got married but said she has faced a backlash from some family members

A lady said her younger sister recently got married and this put her under serious pressure at home.

According to the lady who shared her story on TikTok, some of her family members started expecting her to also bring a man home.

In her story, the lady, known on TikTok as @faith_in_textiles said even her younger sister was afraid to tell her about the impending marriage.

She said:

"Watching my sister step into a new chapter filled my heart with joy… and stirred emotions I didn’t expect. This carousel is my honest journey, the unspoken feelings, silent pressures, and the love that held everything together. Sisters, growth, and the beauty of change."

However, despite her happiness for her sister, Faith noted that some of her relatives perceived things differently.

Some of them are blaming her for not bringing a man home while others said she was too picky.

Her words:

"My younger sister couldn't even tell me freely.She was reluctant, almost scared, which I understand. I was called to a family meeting to explain why I'm still single. I was accused of being too picky. I was accused of entertaining men who don't want marriage. I was even accused of having a bad character."

Some of her followers shared their experiences about the pressures they face at home because of marriage.

Reactions to Faith's post

@vincentpromise2 said:

"Marriage marriage marriage.. like what exactly does one gain from this marriage that I don't know?"

@Yhemmyth said:

"My niece is getting married this weekend; I experienced same thing this weekend during my father’s younger brother’s burial when all my fathers family gathered questioning and making me feel marriage is the only achievement and talking down at me right in front of my niece. I genuinely love my niece and wish her happiness but for my sanity sake I won’t be going for her wedding."

@sue said:

"My baby sister got married like eight years back?? I'm still up and down and I don't even have plans of getting married anytime soon. let them go and report me to police."

@_Chiomzzy said:

"I proudly represent my younger sister on 4th January this year, I personally hid her pregnancy and forced her man to come and pay her dowry, I told my mum she couldn’t come back because her leave letter was declined, January 6th I sat mum down and told her the truth and she was very happy I handled everything so well."

