A man spoke his mind after coming across a video that features two notable individuals during a birthday celebration

He spoke about the lady in the video, identified as Sandra Areh or Lady Sandra, and told her what to do if she wants kids

The young man also told her what to do if she wishes to stay dedicated to the church and her religious ministry

a nigerian man has issued an advice to a notable individual called Sandra Areh and also fondly called Lady Sandra on what she must do if she wants marriage and kids and also travel the world after her video with Apostle Joshua Selman went viral.

The man took to his page to share his thoughts and asked the lady to ignore his message if her plan is to dedicate her life to God and the church ministry.

Man reacts to video of Apostle Joshua

However, if she wishes to give birth to kids and get married someday, he told her what to do.

The young man, Samuel Olayinka in a post which has gone viral said:

"Let me say this upfront so nobody gets it twisted: I love Apostle Joshua Selman. Seriously. He’s one of those ministers you just can’t help but admire."

"Now… if you’ve never been in this kind of church situation as a sister, you may not fully get what I’m about to say."

"Dear Sister Sandra Areh, unless your plan is to dedicate your whole life to God and ministry alone, then ignore this. But if you want marriage, kids, travel, a full life… then you need to step out of Apostle Selman’s shadow a little."

Speaking about Apostle Joshua Selman, he said:

"This man has attended your birthday twice, publicly wished you well, called you “my love” in that brotherly way, given you gifts, and you’ve known him since school. My sister, if he’s not ready for marriage or if that’s not even his calling right now, give yourself room. Step back small. Let other brothers in church at least have a shot."

"People who’ve been here before know exactly what I’m talking about. Others will think I’m shading him, but that’s not it at all. Sometimes, without meaning to, we build a whole emotional wall around ourselves because of one person who may not even be planning to catch us if we fall."

Speaking further, he asked her to step aside and allow herself to always be seen by people who really wish for her and are ready to marry her.

"So step outside that wall. Allow yourself to be seen. Let someone who’s actually ready catch you."

"I wish them both well. And like I said from the start, I love Apostle Joshua Selman. No hate in this at all."

Reactions as man advices Sandra Areh

Happy Elendu stressed:

"Wisdom. If he hasn't said anything about a relationship to her,she should not only step back small,she should give a long rope. I'm not saying the friendship should end o,but she should give it a definition that will not hurt her. She should understand her place in his life, accept it and move on."

Saint Favv shared:

"Do you know what God has said concerning them? Shut your mouth, get something to do, stay out of people’s business. They are not children and they are not unbelievers, and they know this advice more than you. So rest in the name Jesus of the Lord."

Grace Enerhu noted:

"What u said is very correct and very true except she wants to dedicate her whole life to God nd ministry then we go remove mouth but apst. Joshua Selman is not ready for marriage not that he doesn't have the money he has it but that commitment and companionship hee doesn't have time for that.... Right now mummy Sarah won't listen to all this but later all I pray it won't turn to regret amennnn."

Peace excel stressed:

"Mind your business.. let her wait.. is it your waiting? After-all one pastor proposed to his now wife but married another.. the woman still waited , now nko? Dem never marry? Once a woman is in love, she is love .. loving another will be out of love.. clock it???"

