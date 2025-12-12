A Nigerian lady has shared a post on Facebook criticising Sandra Chinelo Areh, popularly called Selwoman

In a post shared via her official account, the lady wondered why Apostle Joshua Selman was yet to marry her despite referring to her as 'my love'

Speaking further, the lady dished out a piece of advice to Sandra, urging her to leave the apostle and get married to someone else

A Facebook user has shared a strongly worded message directed at Sandra Chinelo Areh, popularly known as Selwoman.

In her now-viral post, she questioned the lady's long-publicised connection with Apostle Joshua Selman.

Lady advises Sandra Areh to leave Apostle Joshua Selman. Photo credit: Joshua Selman.

Source: Facebook

Lady advises Sandra Areh to leave Selman

The writer expressed concern over the way the relationship had repeatedly been displayed online and felt that the situation placed Sandra in an undignified position.

Identified as Chinaify Bro on Facebook, the lady stated that she only recently became aware of Sandra following viral comments about her links with the clergy.

She explained that her knowledge of the matter left her uncomfortable, especially as a lady observing the relationship from the outside.

According to her, a similar pattern was seen in the past year, where Sandra appeared to be publicly announced by Apostle Selman, without any genuine intention for a future together.

In the lengthy write-up, the Facebook user urged Sandra to reconsider her association with the apostle if her goal involved settling down and building a family of her own.

She argued that the repeated public gestures from the preacher, which many interpreted as affectionate, was not yielding any marital result.

Lady claims Apostle Joshua Selman doesn't seem ready to marry Sandra Areh. Photo credit: Joshua Selman.

Source: Facebook

She believed that a man with resources and maturity should have moved forward with a commitment if he truly intended to do so.

The lady also stressed that age should not be dismissed in matters of long-term plans, noting that both parties were getting older.

In her view, men tended not to be confused when they genuinely wanted to choose someone, and Sandra deserved clarity rather than prolonged uncertainty.

She advised Sandra to give the situation a short time and to move on if no steps were taken within that period, insisting that continually accepting the same pattern each year might leave Sandra regretting the time lost.

In her words:

"Dear Sandra Chinelo Areh or Selwoman, I do not know you and never heard of you till yesterday. Unfortunately, the circumstances in which you were introduced is very shameful to me as a woman and as a realist. Please, if your intention is to be married and raise a family that is yours, I urge you to leave that your Selman and go get married. I cannot believe it when I read that you people did this drama last year. Like every year, you allow an able bodied man wealthy enough to marry you to publicly advertise you as an item on the shelf he never really picks.

"Age is not just a number but We love to deceive ourselves. Even your Selman is aging. Men are never indecisive. If he is not choosing you and you actually want to be chosen, leave him and go get your life together. Give that man from now till April and if he is not coming to see your parents, move forward. If you like, stay there every year and have the internet continually clap over a man calling you "my love'. E go soon clear for your eye when you start doing follicle count."

Reactions as lady advises Sandra Areh

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

Ifeoma said:

"From a realistic perspective, this makes sense. Remember many men of God preaches if you are dating a guy for so long and he is not proposing, he is a red flag."

Edidiong Abasi said:

"Maybe these people no too rate marriage like that. Please allow them to be. However if truly they are interested in marriage, it's long overdue as you have said. I pity the woman the most because Selmans presence can scare potential suitors away. They'll think they're courting, but in actual case they may have nothing like that."

Nwobodo added:

"The only reason I think these two are not getting hitched is Genotype palaver which can be fixed. Otherwise, she should move on already. Counting follicle is real. An adopted child can not replace a child from your womb especially when you know you could have been pregy, but choose to waste the time. Na me talk am."

See the post below:

Barrister offers help to Sandra Areh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a legal practitioner, Barrister Atanda Olatunji, called on Lady Sandra Areh to act fast as rumours about her relationship with Apostle Joshua Selman grew.

Atanda noted that Sandra has been with the renowned Nigerian preacher for over a decade and observed from her birthday pictures that she gets Selman's special attention.

Source: Legit.ng