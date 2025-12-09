A Nigerian lady shared the interesting conversation she had with her younger brother who asked her for an unusual gift

According to the lady, her younger brother sent her a message on Whatsapp requesting that she give him her wig

The young man said if he gets the wig, he is going to give it to his girlfriend, a statement that sparked many reactions on social media

A Nigerian lady got an interesting message from her younger brother and she decided to post it on on social media.

A funny statement made by the young man sparked many reactions among TikTok users who saw it.

According Miss Xora who shared the message, her younger brother is asking her to give him one of her wigs.

Xora said:

"Sometimes, you have to read your junior brother's message and move on with your day. Today it wasn’t money, it was this. Whenever I talk about what I go through being the free sibling, y’all thing I’m joking."

The young man noted that if he gets the wig, he is going to give it to his 'babe'.

He said:

"MI, can you give me one of your wigs, I want to give my babe."

His sister did not grant the request but instead made a screenshot of the message and posted it online.

Reactions as young man asks his sister for a wig

@Ojukokoro said:

"If he lose that girl. We hold you responsible."

@Anastasia said:

"When e reach time to beg for wig he call am my love."

@VICTOR -CA. said:

"E fit be say he don move the wig already. E just wan clear you."

@IFEOLUWA said:

"Sister-in-law give my baby wig abeg. Christmas don near."

@PrinceRaph21 said:

"That’s how my younger brother told me it’s his babe birthday make I come carry two of them comot, I ask am as how nana."

@Mrs Nathaniel said:

"Na so my bro carry my Etisalat phone that year give girl....Now she is married with two kids,guess who is still single."

@Slimbullet said:

"Hi guys I'm the babe...make una help me beg my sister in-law."

@ARE MY BEAUTIFUL 😫!!?? said:

"He gave me the wig already… how do I look?"

@cynthia4414 said:

"Lipgloss wey I dey sell that time, my younger brother pack am give him babe."

@Amuniwiffy said:

"Give him half of d money make e add half buy for her."

@CHI said:

"They gifted my sister teddy bear for her birthday I regifted it to my babe for her birthday that year."

@Nailed_by _jessy said:

"Sister in law abeg na my Christmas hair be that."

