Nigerian man trends online after wife delivers twins following 10-year marriage.

Nigerian man celebrates birth of twins

The video revealed what happened to the man and why he is celebrating.

In the video posted online by a user, @iykebest.wristwat, the man is seen seated comfortably on a chair, covered with power.

The video posted on TikTok contained a caption that read: "Wife delivers twins, a boy and a girl after 10 years in marriage."

Nigerian man celebrates as wife delivers twins after 10 years of marriage.

Another post shared on the same page shows the faces of the new babies and also of his wife.

Several people who came across the post shared their thoughts about the man in the comments section.

Reactions as man welcome twins

Robert Nowakowski noted:

"You for do DNA first before celebrations anyways congrat."

Tega Cruz noted:

"You sure say ba 10 years because no be everything be like and followers ohh."

PRECIOU noted:

"Congratulations dear. I know dat my daughter will carry her own children ijb."

NUEL said:

"My elder sister since 2012 she got married God abeg remember her too "

Debiempire noted:

"I stand as a point of contact for my 2 favorite with same name."

State Moni added:

"Big congratulations your God is not sleeping."

SoftAnn stressed:

"When the time is Right I the Lord will make it happen" congratulations papa ejima."

IFUNANYA shared:

"Congratulations to you sir i tap ur blessing for my aunty for over 20 years."

Banwune said:

"Na xo me and my husband go celebrate next year and every mum looking up to God for 2026 babies."

nmezimiriam@gmail.com said:

"Hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah congratulations to you and your family's praise the Lord God Almighty."

Tata Kaycee stressed:

"Chai congratulations to you sir i tap on behave of my best friend i pray God remember her too."

peaceberriescakes insangotedo shared:

"WOwwwwwwwwww congratulations I tap into this news for my elder sister."

@Stanley_Official noted:

"What God cannot do does not exist... the same happened to my aunt after 8 years she gave birth to twins a boy and a girl..after 2 yrs another boy later one year another girl now four congratulations Sir..God is the Greatest."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Onaimor Great, rolled on the floor in excitement as his wife welcomed their first child three years after marriage.

Man welcomes first child 11 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Okali Fakzy, celebrated the birth of his first child 11 years after getting married.

Sharing the news on Facebook, he thanked God for blessing his family in a special way and reminded everyone that God still answers prayers.

Source: Legit.ng