A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after showing off the huge sum of money she has saved for a while now

A video showed the moment a man assisted her in breaking open her large savings box so she could access the money inside it

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app flooded the comments section to congratulate and applaud her

A Nigerian lady has unveiled the amount of cash she quietly saved over an extended period of time.

Her video quickly went viral as she excitedly captured the moment her savings box was broken at home.

Lady shares moment she opened her savings box. Photo credit: @mhizonomelaura/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off huge cash in savings box

In the clip posted by the user known on TikTok as @mhizonomelaura, she showed a huge wooden savings container that she had been filling for quite some time.

She filmed the scene as a man assisted her in opening the box which was firmly sealed and could not be unlocked easily.

The clip captured the struggle to open the container, an attempt which was finally successful after some minutes.

After the box was opened, several naira notes were displayed, leaving social media users in awe as they praised her discipline.

"Time for my savings to save me," the lady captioned the post.

Lady opens her savings box in a viral video. Photo credit: @mhizonomelaura/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady breaks savings box

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@real.queen191 said:

"For those who always open it and count the money and put it back gather here."

@Fav said:

"How Una take day save money cause if I save next minute the money don save me."

@Temilayo said:

"This type of saving is for someone that have steady income not for me that’s always broke I will break it immediately I’m broke."

@Cynthia reacted:

"Omor” starting from next year January, I go begin to save oo” mk I use the money to change my xr to 12pm if I perish. I perish."

@_Dear..Beloved..Deng_ said:

"Me running to the comment section just to let you know he's got a whole lot of money."

@user12345678910 said:

"Everytime i see people opening their savings i promise to do the same next year even the following year i promise i just keep promising myself."

@Ella said:

"Even if I'm dying of hunger I will never ever open my own oo till next year December by the special grace of God."

@Easymoney kabaka reacted:

"Nor allow your landlord daughter or son see this video because you go explain tire for rent."

@Jane Scott said:

"You go carry church offering box dey call am savings nah God go judge you oo."

@Kelly said:

"How far seen na I day save for OPay any time I nor money or I wan borrow money I just go carry am."

@Girl of nature said:

"Yesterday I already have it in mind that when I open savings box I will see 7,000. I saw 2,300. I nearly cried."

@miracle_lifestyle1 said:

"Haa, for this country person dey save? Nah only my life I save this year oo."

@Kelly commented:

"How far seen na I day save for OPay any time I nor money or I wan borrow money I just go carry am."

@The Dark Docket said:

"Omor this kind of money person no fit spend am without think and rethink. Even 500h can not not be wasted."

@Cassandra said:

"If na me and Dey stay as u commot I go loose take small fixed am back nor be thief na I just take am Abi."

@Enna added:

"Una dey try ooh me I can never do this online ooh money wey dey save when nobody knows how I go wan open am dey showcase?"

See the post below:

Lady opens piggy box for the year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared how much she saved inside her piggy box as she opened it after saving for the whole of 2025.

She shared why she started the savings and added that she started it with her friend, who had already opened hers.

Source: Legit.ng