A young man got many people talking after a voice recording of him crying bitterly made its way online

The young man cried hard in the audio, and many individuals who listened to it reacted and spoke about the girl

He asked the lady some important questions while crying bitterly, and the post has gone viral on social media

A young lady got many Nigerians talking after she shared an audio recording of a boy crying just because he loves her.

The lady sent the voice note to her friend, who eventually shared the post online.

Audio of man crying over girlfriend sparks buzz. Left and right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/NickyLloyd, Tiktok/big.favy27

Source: Getty Images

Voice note of crying man goes viral

In the post she shared on her page, @big.favy27, mentioned that her friend sent her the voice message, which contains a statement made by a guy who cried over her just because he loves her.

The individual could be heard crying and asking the girl if loving her is a crime.

He said:

"I don't understand, why are you treating me like this na. Is it a crime to just love you? Is it a crime?"

Young man cries bitterly in viral voice note.Photo source: Tiktok/big.favy27

Source: TikTok

As he said this, he burst into tears, crying because of the way he was being treated by her.

The lady went ahead to share the TikTok post online with a caption that read:

"My friend sent me a voice note of a boy crying over her."

Many people came across the post and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions as man cries for love

MuNAh

"I de shame for the boy."

DE WICKED BOY said:

"Check well de boy no get money."

Sheisarmah shared:

"i go fess block am i don’t like these type of guys tbh, i love nonchalant guys."

️Haruna stressed:

"Sounds funny until e reach your brother turn."

D-C FURNITURES added:

"If na my brother nothing ft stop me oo I go use the Werey tear rolls Royce."

𝒜𝐵𝐼𝑀𝐵𝒪𝐿𝒜 asked:

"Hope say Una Dey learn ? Nonchalant for life."

Mikky said:

"Shay una see how them carry am come TikTok? if you like no wise."

BIG FRANCIS wrote:

"I Dey love but my own nah with levels nonchalant big boy , I no fit cry for gal wey I Dey use my money take care of lol, broke boys and love nah 5 and 6."

AYOMIDE noted:

"Lol imagine say the guy Dey deceive ham too just because he wan knack ham."

OnLY OnE GrAcE B stressed:

"Omo I cry pass him mk I no lie."

JASPER added:

"Imagine you becoming a billionaire at the age of your battery percentage."

𝙺𝚄𝙽𝙼𝙸 𝙳𝙶𝙰𝙵 noted:

"Brotherhood Una sabi him?"

Niftytop1 stressed:

"wetin be this I no sure say na real cry sha cause."

𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞 shared:

"Oh chimmmmm make person cry for me too na."

Rusty said:

"Always nonchalant sha you no fit see me finish and nothing go lead us to this stage make I deh beg na blocking Asap."

luvfave1 noted:

"The boy na last born nothing you wan tell me."

✞Burna✞ said:

"That word see mumu make that guy park go sokoto."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng