A lady is seeking to reconnect with her siblings two decades after they lost contact and posted their information online

While admitting she does not have any of their pictures, the lady showed where they lived in Lagos years ago

Some people wondered why someone would lose her siblings' contact, while others argued the lady's search seemed fishy

An unidentified lady wants to reunite with her siblings 20 years after they lost contact and turned to social media for help.

An X user, @instruvoice_, shared the news and appealed to members of the public on behalf of the lady.

@instruvoice_ said the lady does not have pictures of her siblings. He tweeted:

"She lost contact with her siblings 20 years ago, she doesn’t have pictures but here are the little details she can present.

"Let’s help her reach her siblings 🙏🏿❤️.

"If this pops on your TL pls “RETWEET” 😩🤲🏿

"PLEASE RETWEET 🥺."

@instruvoice_'s tweet contained information on the lady's siblings, including their names and state of origin.

Her dad worked with CBN

The lady revealed that her dad worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s printing and minting department, and they lived on the 9th floor of the CBN's quarters. @instruvoice_ added:

"For those requesting for background information.

"Her mum and dad got separated when she was very little and she took her alone when she was leaving. Her mum is late now same with as dad. She’s looking to reconnect with her siblings."

People react to the lady's appeal

@f_usomine said:

"What's he own name and where's her photo, she can't remain Anonymous and she's trying to find people. How did she get separated from her family in the first place? How old was she when they got separated? The information she's putting up is too little 2go on. Makes it Look fishy."

@unknownboyszn said:

"If you lose contact with your siblings, that means they don’t want to contact you."

@Dressme32 said:

"I hope she gets all the help she needs, and I pray she finds them 🙏 .

"I think she needs to put more details out.

"Like where they are from, their village and all that."

@Meeracle_809 said:

"But how did she lose contacts with her siblings tho🥺."

@Abujatrekker said:

"From what year were they in the Estate and what year was her father still active in service.

"Will need his full name and stuff."

@Nonsothegirl said:

"Is their mum Veronica Nwachukwu?

"She’s a widow and has two sets of twins too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lastborn had reunited with his family after 30 years of searching for them.

Lady searches for her dad's family online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had searched for her father's family years after he ran away from Nigeria.

According to Victoria, Philip fled Nigeria at 11 with his uncle during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war. She added that her uncle, who became a lecturer at the Fouray Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, returned to Nigeria without her dad.

Victoria revealed her father passed away when she clocked 14, and unfortunately, her mum doesn't know much about him or his family in Nigeria. She gave her dad's siblings' names as Rowland and Ebere Ugoji and pleaded for help in locating them.

