A Nigerian lady, Oreoluwa Bukola, opened up about how her father sacrificed for her when she got a marriage proposal from a strange man.

She said:

"My Dad went on a spiritual journey for me. While I was still in school, there was this guy who was obsessed with me. It wasn't normal, and I hadn't experienced it before. He would send me endless cryptic messages, tell me he wanted to marry me, and, in the same vein, threaten me that I didn't have a choice.

"For the first few weeks, I kept it to myself, but he sent me one particular message, and I knew right there that it was beyond me. So I went into my Dad’s home office and told him everything that’s been happening and showed him all the messages.

"That same week, this guy came to my parents' house, demanded to see me, and nobody opened the gate for him. He slept outside all night long. When we woke up in the morning, he was there. That was the scariest thing I had experienced up to that point. It was clear that he had a mental illness.

"I can't quite recall all the measures my dad took to protect me, but I can not forget one thing he did. He went on a 7-day fast. He did the first 3 days dry and had only liquids until day 7. He also had vigils every night without involving me or anyone else. Even though I had the problem, I had full meals during that period.

"After those 7 days, I did not hear from this guy again. Not one message, not an appearance, nothing. My Dad is my superhero. He would always say, a time will come in your life when your human capabilities and knowledge will fail you. Don't forget to keep God central in your life.

"That was one of the miracles I experienced in my life, and I have my Dad to thank for it."

@shifuwealth said:

"Glory to God. God bless your dad."

@iam_fest said:

"The priest of the home exercised his leadership... Beautiful."

@Naki_Nephawe said:

"This is so beautiful, what a dad."

A Nigerian lady shares her touhing story about her father's sacrifices. Photo: @BukkyOA

Source: Twitter

