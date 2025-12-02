A bold lady publicly went on X (formerly Twitter) to woo a man she liked because she thought he was a "man of value"

In an unexpected turn of events, he man also publicly turned her down, and many were amazed by how he did it

The man’s response to her message sparked mixed reactions, as netizens shared their takes on the situation

A Nigerian man turned down a lady’s romantic proposal, which she publicly made to him on X (formerly Twitter).

She posted their picture and announced that she was “shooting her shot” publicly.

Identified as @a4lasade on X, the lady wrote an open request to the man:

“Dear @tundeskie, I don’t know if you are single but I think I will just say this straight. I am shooting my shot publicly because I think you are a man of value and I will really like to know if you are open to further conversations.

"Thank you!”

He quoted her tweet and responded to her, turning down her proposal.

His response read:

“Hi Sade,

“I appreciate your courage for speaking up. I know we have interacted few times on the TL and I can tell that you are great person.

“However, I may not be able to have further conversations around this at the moment.

“I am sorry.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as man turns down lady’s request

@duakybynez said:

"This is not fair. You could have gone to her DM. But I understand you are trying to protect your relationship. It's okay. I hope your woman will also return the same energy when necessary. Good luck."

@Sammy_OG_ said:

"Omo see corporate rejection."

@ezeaccountant80 said:

"That last paragraph should have been taken to the dms. All good though."

@HRH_Ujuaku said:

"A gent through and through. I like that you replied without being condescending."

@ediblescaterer

"Oga said "not at the moment". Does that mean she should try again later? Her eyes are blurry at the moment, if she receives another "NO", she will go blind straight up."

@Fiziksamuel

"Don’t rush to take anyone too seriously at the first sign of interest. Genuine connections tend to reveal themselves thru consistent actions. In many traditional dynamics, a woman who’s serious about a relationship often prefers to be pursued rather than initiating things herself."

@Hybrid_Ola

"If na me I go block you asap."

@princetonishere

"Everywhere don blur Now you don pursue the other girls wey won shoot shot publicly."

@AnalystMusty said:

"I may not be able to have further conversations around this at the moment" Indirect way of using HR slangs for hang around Incase of new openings that may require your expertise."

