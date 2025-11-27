A Nigerian lady shared the unexpected response she got from her brother, whom she sent N50,000, after he asked for help.

She lamented as she showed her living condition in Egypt, where she worked as a house help

The lady displayed the message from her brother and vowed never to help him again in her lifetime

After sending N50,000 to her brother, a Nigerian lady in Egypt got an unexpected response that made her vow never to send him money again.

She displayed his text and showed her living condition as a house help in Egypt.

A lady in Egypt lamented her brother's response after giving him N50k. Photo: @AsakyGRN

Source: Twitter

Her video was shared on X by @AsakyGRN, where she revealed that she slept in the kitchen.

The video was captioned:

"A lady expresses her frustration after her brother reached out, saying his wife was sick and needed hospital care. She sent 50k, only for him to say he expected 500k-1m since she's "working abroad." Sadly, she works in Egypt as a househelp, earning 230k a month and sleeping in the kitchen."

After sending the money to her brother, see the screenshot of the message he sent below:

A lady shows message her brother sent her after she sent him money. Photo: @AsakyGRN

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady laments brother's reaction

@dee_hypeman said:

"It's funny how Nigerians think you're making Millions just because you're abroad. Life abroad is as difficult as it is in Nigeria. I'll advise it's better for you to let them know how difficult it is, don't act like a superhero."

@Fillipo_Saga said:

"No point reasoning with such people Keep your distance, build aggressively and hold on to God If you don't, they will drag you down financially and mentally and still tell you that you didn't do enough I sabi their type."

@LoveLove4104 said:

"This is so sad indeed. If people see what our people abroad goes through for the sake of money, you should appreciate every single penny given to you."

@SmartTrollHQ said:

"People really think ‘abroad’ means ATM. Man didn’t even ask how she’s doing. Just assumed she’s rich. Meanwhile she’s working as a househelp, earning 230k, sleeping in the kitchen. Entitlement with zero empathy is wild."

@ObitechOfficial said:

"You mustn’t carry everyone on your back, for you not to die quick, zone out some people so you’ll have peace of mind."

@mz_sookiee said:

"My sister is in the UK and never for once have I had any form of entitlement to her earnings to the extent of telling her that the money she sent is too small. Na wa oo. Nigerians and entitlement na 5&6."

In related stories, a man shared his sister's reaction after sending her an iPhone 16, while another showed what his sister did after giving her an iPhone.

Lady sends friend N30k, gets unexpected response

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared the unexpected reaction she got after sending N30k to her friend.

She said she sent the money to her friend because the latter had lost her mum and was planning for the funeral.

Her viral video divided netizens as they shared personal experiences with people based in the United Kingdom."

Source: Legit.ng