A Nigerian lady who is undergoing her one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared a video of how her man is making things enjoyable for her.

The lady is at the NYSC orientation camp in Kaduna for the 21-day orientation program.

However, she said on the fifth day of camping, she got bored and she told her man about it.

The man traveled to the camp to keep her company, an act that warmed her heart greatly.

In a video she posted, the 'corper', identified as Mary Hamtali was spotted playing with her man.

She said:

"I told him I was so bored and tired of camp and he came to Kaduna to cheer me up."

She noted that her man said he could not stay alone without seeing her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her NYSC camp experience

@Bbyface said:

"And you’re even in my platoon. You dey play love."

@bigdiamond140 said:

"E go pain me if musa later kill una too for Kaduna."

@Faith Onwude said:

"My uncle cam to give me what he bought, they told him no food is allowed from outside, funny enough I started crying. Abuja camp is not funny."

@Just Tohke said:

"Baba quick come before another person go give you attention."

@pweetytemmy001 said:

"For this same Kaduna. Na today single life pain me pass."

@Melly said:

"What’s your motive exactly? To make me jealous because I’m single… sending hot water all the way from…"

@Theprettyabby said:

"So me wey no get person to visit me for yobe now no get life. I talk ham seh…. life no balance."

@TIFFY APPAREL said:

"You sef don go camp..congratulations baby."

@Blexyn said:

"Hope you ride am bfr him go back to ensure a smooth ride home."

@Rosie said:

"So make my mama leave Akwa Ibom come meet me for Ebonyi?"

@Sanni Azeez said:

"For him to be like this, you definitely know she acting right."

@Mideypearl said:

"My hubby came to visit me den. May lord keep protecting both of you."

@uniquefaith_ said:

"This one need collect boyfriend of the year award ooo."

@Oyinkansola kikelomo said:

"Kaduna camp is one of the best camp in Nigeria, lovely and accommodating people around. My regards to Mr bayo platoon 5 officer."

Source: Legit.ng