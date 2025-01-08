A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared the unexpected reaction she got after sending N30k to her friend

She said she sent the money to her friend because the latter lost her mum and was planning for the funeral

Her viral video divided netizens as they shared personal experiences with people in the United Kingdom

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom said she sent N30k to her friend who lost her mum.

The lady said she sent the money to her friend in Nigeria because the latter was planning her mum’s burial.

She said she worked 12-hour shift in UK. Photo: @jane_peterz

In a video by @jane_peterz, the lady said after she sent money to her friend, she reached out to ensure that the transfer went through.

Lady shares friend’s reaction after sending N30k

The lady said her friend confirmed receiving the money but added that she was expecting more.

When she asked her friend how much she was expecting, the latter said N150k or N200k.

She said:

“I wanted to cry. I don’t know why people see those abroad as if they’re plucking money from the tree. I never had that mentality even when i was back home in Africa.”

She added:

“On top 12 hours shift,1 hour unpaid break, train cancellations and bus delays, council tax, electricity, water and house expenses. It’s well. everyone needs to come abroad! maybe that will help.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sends 30k to friend

Her viral video divided netizens as they shared personal experiences with people in the United Kingdom.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Clementina Oike said:

"UK and 30k sending to Nigerians is 5&6. But any small thing una go come online da brag say una one hour pay na our one year salary."

@Success said:

"My sister let’s be sincere to ourselves. That money was to small. Like is really really small, is better you don’t give anything. Nevertheless, that does not give her right to be unappreciative."

Shadylove said:

"A friend I sent 150k for rent, her only message is seen. No thank u till today since July. She don enter my block list since."

@Queen J said:

I can never dash someone such amount for burial abegy. 30k kwa... we all follow dey this UK, you no try abegy.

@O said:

"The truth is, that money is small. Sometimes it's better not to give at all. She's ungrateful. And u sef nor try. Una go dey abroad dey calculate."

Source: Legit.ng