An American woman who tied the knot with a Nigerian man has publicly spoken about her only regret months after her marriage

The woman was candid about her only regret and posed a heartfelt question to her Nigerian husband

Mixed reactions have followed the woman's video, with some Nigerians speaking about their interracial relationships

An American woman who married a Nigerian man has admitted that there is one thing she regrets about their marriage.

She opened up about it in a video released on TikTok.

American woman's regret about marriage to Nigerian

According to the woman, she regrets not marrying her husband fast enough. She wondered where her husband was 10 years ago, as she wished she had met and married him earlier.

Her heartfelt wish reflects how blissful the American woman's interracial marriage has been. Her statement in the TikTok video partly read:

"...So one thing that I regret about marrying my husband is... Baby, not marrying him fast enough. Hey, Chineke, like, where was he 10 years ago? Like, ah, ah. Oh god, where were you? I beg, where were you 10 years ago? I probably was doing just like you guys are doing. Oh, uh, uh. Them, them African men, them Nigerian men. Ooh. And I heard a story. What? This girl, baby, listen. I was probably doing exactly what you guys were doing.

"But husband, where were you 10 years ago? Like, ah, ah. I didn't. I didn't marry you fast enough. Like, yeah, yeah, that's the regret. Not doing it fast enough. Mhm..."

Woman's video about her marriage stirs reactions

Odje David Odje said:

"We have officially adopted you. My wife found me we got together and I have helped fix her life here in the US all in 4 years. She expresses her gratitude everyday."

ugowhite said:

"If you two had met 10 yrs ago,I bet you would not have married him. I mean GOD'S time is the best, and you shouldn't regret the timing."

Emmanuel Clinz said:

"The thing is that foreigners always think we're after there money or card . meanwhile some of us just want genuine friendship."

Leader of D-New Skool said:

"As a man that once lived in America, I dated mostly Americans, it was great and memorable for me, infact I'm still in touch with some of them. So, when I hear all these funny stories about Nigerian men, my question is, don't American men do all the bad and good things they accuse Nigerian men of, or is the divorce rate FAKE? Something simply does not make sense to me."

✨Love_Jess|Chosen Daughter✨ said:

"I have those glasses boo! Yes!!!!! I agree. Chineke Ooohhh tomorrow is the day I met my “Odogwu”Husband 11 yrs ago. Only married going on 3 yrs. Jesus and Jollof! Where was he A beg?!?!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an American woman who married a Nigerian man had disclosed that she kept their marriage a secret from her family.

American in love with Nigerian shares ordeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an American woman who fell in love with a Nigerian man had recounted her sad ordeal.

In an emotional video, she opened up about the heartbreaking experiences that left her regretting the trip entirely.

The touching video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as @odogwukiwi, drawing concern from many viewers.

