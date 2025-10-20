A heartbroken lady shared her late mother’s last video, which showed her final moment on earth

A Nigerian lady posted a video that showed her mother taking her last breath.

She also narrated what led to her mother's death, and her emotional story broke people's hearts.

In a TikTok video by @hawlamidey, the lady narrated what happened to her mother.

She captioned the video:

"Can’t believe I unintentionally captured my mum taking her last breath on my phone.



"Backstory: My mum had been battling kidney failure since February 27, the day she was admitted to the hospital. We had done a series of dialysis treatments at different hospitals—federal, private, and state.

"Fast forward to August 13th, I had a client I was working on as a home-based lash tech, and my mum had just returned from the hospital. She even interacted with me and my client because my client is my sister’s friend.



"A few hours later, in the blink of an eye, my mum collapsed. We didn’t know what to do, so I started texting my brother abroad for help since he’s a medical student (vet doctor). I was making videos and sending voice notes so they could understand the situation we were in. We began calling for help to drive her to the hospital because none of us could drive, and sadly, we only had a manual car at home.



"When the driver and some other men arrived, we had to move my mum into the car. I was making a video to send to my brothers. In this video, I saw that my mum had stopped breathing, but I didn’t think much of it—I felt it was normal and that they would use oxygen on her at the hospital.



"I couldn’t follow them to the hospital because there was no space, but when they arrived, the hospital pronounced my mum dead on arrival (DOA). That night, my world shattered. I was numb at first; I couldn’t feel anything. My body was shaking. I said it must be a lie. We had to drive my mum to the private hospital we used for dialysis, and they said the same thing!



"Then I broke down at the hospital. It has been just over two months since her passing, but it still feels like yesterday. Dear mum, continue to rest in peace. You fought so hard! You were a warrior! You were strong until the very end. I miss you every day, and I will carry your love in my heart wherever I go. I love you, my angel."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's mother's last video

@Queenieee said:

hey love dw my mom will take good care of her and feed her with plenty gist and lots of chocolates okay

@Bella said:

I’m sorry dear, I just lost my dad we can be friends I’m alone

@__sexy Ayomi said:

So sorry for your loss stranger

