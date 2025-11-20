A young Nigerian lady celebrated as her brother’s wife ran away and left him with their four children

She mentioned why she supported her brother’s wife's action and shared what her brother did that made his wife run away

Many who came across the viral video hailed the lady for supporting her sister-in-law's decision

A lady trends as she hailed her brother’s wife for running away and leaving him with four children. Photo: @everything_nazy

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @everything_nazy, the lady danced as she gave details of what happened.

She said:

“As my brother wife leave children run, joy just full my body. My brother is a single father of 4. I’m not that sister in-law that support badly behaved men. Our mothers did not try at all.”

In another video, she narrated how her brother refused to look after his wife and children, leading to the wife’s abandonment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady drags brother online

@ONYINYECHI said:

"And as you didn’t support his bad behavior despite being your brother, I pray you marry into a family where you will have sisters in law like you, where LOVE exist!"

@Onome_360 said:

"Make another girl just fake I love you and want to be their mother…. Get belle for am tear twins join then gbes again."

@Vitamin kc said:

"As the sis in law, my duty is to always tell them about their mum, to make sure they don’t get wrong narratives about her… they will find their mum when they grow older."

@Faith kiddies said:

"How wish my uncle wife live the children for my uncle run I for happy, I don tell her say if e get as e hard for her reach make she go give the children to their father make she enjoy her life because my uncle really spoil her life."

@KACHI said:

"Imagine having someone like this as your sister in-law. No b those ones wey no dey ever agree say their bro. dey wrong."

@Bella's world said:

"God bless u for supporting her. Your own no go spoil. but I pray she comes back."

@I’m Miriam said:

"Fairly used single father of four chai."

@ Love Mama said:

"lol I like this woman supporting woman. If all women can be like this...nobody go dey suffer for husband house."

Source: Legit.ng