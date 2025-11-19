Lady Buys New Ride From Trade She Started With N25k, Mentions Business Name: "I Must Make It"
- A Nigerian lady has gone viral after she shared a video of the brand new car she bought with the money she earned from her trade
- She showed the inside of the car and its exterior to confirm that it is new, celebrating it in the video
- Many people took to the comment section of the post to react after she mentioned the business she is in in the video
A thrift vendor has gone viral after she flaunted a brand new car with the money she made from her thrift business, which she started with a very small amount.
She shared the video of the brand new car on her page, showing her expressing joy and dancing happily over the new car she bought with her money.
Lady shares video of her new car
Many individuals who came across the post have stormed the comment section to react to it and celebrate her.
According to a post she made available on her page @peacethriftinasaba_ via the popular social media platform TikTok, she mentioned the small amount she used to start the thrift business.
The video carries a caption that better explains how she started the business and the amount she used.
The video carries a caption which reads:
"The thrift business I started with #25k has gotten me my ride."
As she shared this, the video of the car was also attached, showing the inside of the new ride and the lady herself.
The TikTok video also carries a description that reads:
"Thank u Lord for crowning my effort consistency, patience, heavy on hard work, Baba I thank u."
As she made the post available online, many individuals who came across it stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.
Reactions as lady buys new car
Clara said:
"Congratulations oh but make una Dey mention say una get sponsors for behind the scene."
STREETKINGLAGOS noted:
"Congratulations but it’s be nice if you can analyze on how you run your business successfully… so people can learn from you."
Thrift Loungewear in PH stressed:
"I CHISOM MUST MAKE IT IN THIS THRIFT BUSINESS,AMEN."
BR31GN 3-16 added:
"Maybe you see money inside the pocket of one of the thrift."
SIR GK shared:
"Congratulations may the source of income u use in buying the car expand."
Roberta said:
"I started my filling station business with 7k.. And now I am a landlord."
__delilah001 noted:
"Unna really Dey underrate thrift business lol….i just Dey read comments deh laugh,mk God no just forsake person…money deh thrift business!!!!"
Munie said:
"You always need an extra source of income to help sustain your business, pink app is my push and business has been flourishing, can’t wait to do something huge too. Congratulations."
Granite Queen Ijebu Ode shared:
"Congratulations Abeg na House remain make I supply your granites and sand please."
imoleayomitan6 noted:
xMale all of them dey question u wo my sister I’m less concern congratulation stranger God will answer me too."
Watch the video below:
