A lady who is a tailor shared the reaction of her customer after she delivered a dress within 24 hours.

The lady shared a voice note the customer sent to her after receiving the clothes on record time.

The lady posted the voice note a customer sent to her. Photo: TikTok/@della_clothiers.

In the voice note which was posted by @della_clothiers, the customer was happy.

She noted that she wore the clothe to an event and she was the center of all attention.

According to her, many people were looking at her because the clothe made her appear so beautiful.

She also said people sprayed her with money during the event all because of the clothe she wore.

The post is captioned:

"I made an outfit for a client in less than 24hrs and the next thing I got was a vn. My eye first blur."

Reactions as tailor shares message customer sent to her

@Affordable Randoms said:

"Not just tailors oo 😂 as a business person, seeing a vn especially after I have delivered ehhnn, my mind will be going crazy wondering what could have gone wrong during the delivery."

@osato said:

"My sister way be tailor she nor Dey pick calls for weekend."

@Chibaby said:

"I go first off my read receipt , then play the voice note."

@Alice said:

"Thanks for making my baby go viral.. please don’t make her increase her price oo as Una don make her go viral."

@Vivianchizzy@01 said:

"Me I go first block you, view am then think of what to say then on block and reply."

@Nkem | Female Fashion Designer said:

"I made a dress for a first time client. She didn’t have time to fit it. She just sent someone to pick it up. After some time, she called me, Bp hol me for nyash."

@harleeysia said:

"Everywhere go first blur after she said”I wore the dress and took it off”I hate vn."

@3As couture said:

"If you send me a voice after you receive your dress err. I will cry first."

@Muslimat||Digital Marketer said:

"My heart go first cut cossss Wetin you wan talk."

@Tailored_by_Enny said:

"When I see voice note I go first Japa, dem come back later to read it."

