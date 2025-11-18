A young man has taken to social media to show people the food timetable he saw in his neighbour's kitchen

While noting that he was amused by the things on the timetable, he claimed his friend literally stuck to it

Social media users were blown away and amused by the timetable and highlighted certain things on it

A man, @kingribena, has posted the funny food timetable he found in his neighbour's kitchen.

He had visited his neighbour when he found it and admitted that he was weakened by what he saw.

Neighbour's funny food timetable

He filmed the timetable closely and went over the items on each day while at it. Some of the items on the food timetable included beans, porridge, and tea.

On the timetable, there were periods slated for fasting and taking a local herbal drink. The young man laughed as he went over the timetable.

"My guy literally Dey follow the timetable oo," he noted.

Internet users were in stitches over the items on the food timetable. The man's video had amassed over 90k views on social media at the time of this report.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail man's food timetable

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the food timetable below:

BELLA QUINCY ❤️🥰 said:

"This your guy go too like beans ooo."

Victoria david said:

"What happened to air he Shud have included it under Sunday after fasting."

IMEH GRACE😪😈 said:

"Them dey chop for monday morning " Got me rolling om on the ground."

Gæbby 여호수아 said:

"Guy better idea make I go make my own timetable abeg keep the camera well make I copy small."

🌸💖 Z i o r a 💖🌸 said:

"He’s probably on a weight loss journey. This is the reason I refused to paste mine. Respect people."

ℂ𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕫𝕠𝕟🦄🔌 said:

"But u entered the kitchen and he was cooking.. whereas I no see the food for timetable."

Eva boss said:

"The timetable go well self my own even worse for school dat time."

DON |reacts| said:

"Imagine visiting this kind of person for couple days.. na day 1 you go know your entire faith."

