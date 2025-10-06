A Nigerian lady has gone public with the unpleasant condition of her boyfriend's kitchen when she visited him without prior notice

The Ogun thrift vendor filmed the kitchen's terrible state, saying she was disgusted by what she saw

While some women said they had no problem tidying the kitchen themselves, others argued that it was grounds enough for a breakup

An Ogun thrift vendor, @folarcloset, has sparked a debate on social media after showing the public the dirty state of her boyfriend's kitchen when she visited him unannounced.

She filmed the kitchen, showing the unwashed dishes and cooking ingredients littered around.

"POV: You went to your boyfriend's place unannounced and his kitchen looks like this," words overlaid on her TikTok video read.

Reacting to the unpleasant state of the kitchen, the lady said she was so disgusted. In her words:

"Omo!! I was so disgusted when I got there this afternoon."

Some women said the state of the kitchen was a red flag and grounds enough for a breakup, while others said they would have done the dishes and cleaned it up if they were in the lady's shoes.

Reactions follow state of man's kitchen

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the state of the lady's boyfriend's kitchen below:

🇰🇪✝️Eshet Chayil👑 said:

"I would never go back and that is the end of that relationship..... This man won't help with house chores you will get tired alone, changing diaper,cooking,cleaning... NB: That is if he doesn't have a mental health issue...this one is another case all together."

big_aluaye said:

"I will clean it if the guy is nice to me…nothing Dey here to wash…and perhaps it not everyday something."

AmaAuthentic said:

"Those people saying they will leave immediately are the same people that will clean up without hesitation.i have no problem in cleaning up if that’s not his everyday to do thing."

REX🫦🫰 said:

"I remember when I was a fool,I’ll sit down and start washing everything."

Paula💕 said:

"Y’all calm down. What if she came and everything is neatly arranged, don’t you think another lady comes around? Or?"

Gann Sapakabia💕🇬🇭 said:

"I can’t even walk away — that’s not how my mother raised me as a marriage material. I’ll just say odeshi and vanish!”

🦋 Miss vee🦋 said:

"All of Una wan go back unannounced for comment section. Who con be the girls wey Dey sit down to clean those messes for their guy house. Make Una Dey deceive unaself."

